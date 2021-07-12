Health
Antibiotics may increase the risk of colon cancer
Doctors and patients are advised to reduce unnecessary antibiotic use according to new data published in Annual Tumor Report, Suggesting that these drugs may increase the risk of cancer of the large intestine (colon) — especially in people under the age of 50.
Using a large Scottish primary care database of up to 2 million people, this study examined nearly 8,000 people with bowel cancer (colon and rectum) that matched those without bowel cancer. Antibiotic use was found to be associated with an increased risk of colon cancer at all ages, but the risk was increased by almost 50% below age 50 compared to 9% over age 50. In the younger age group, antibiotic use was associated with cancer of the first part of the colon (right side). Quinolones and sulfonamides / trimethoprim used to treat a wide range of infections have been associated with these right-sided cancers.
Senior Author Dr. Leslie Samuel, Aberdeen Royal HospitalExplained that the contents on the right side of the colon are more liquid, and the natural bacteria that live there, called the microbiome, can be different from those along the colon.
“We now want to find out if there is a link between antibiotic use and microbiome changes that can make the colon, especially in young people, more susceptible to cancer.” Dr. Samuel said. “It’s a complicated situation because we know that even if the intestines are cleaned for diagnostic procedures such as endoscopy, the microbiome can quickly return to its previous state. It remains to be seen whether antibiotics can induce effects on the microbiome that may directly or indirectly contribute to the development of colon cancer. “
The study was published in ESMO World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer 2021 Sarah Perot University of AberdeenClaimed to be “the first study to link antibiotic use with an increased risk of early-onset colon cancer, a disease that has increased at least 3% per year in the last 20 years.” ..
“Junk food, sweet drinks, obesity, and alcohol may have contributed to the rise, but our data show the importance of avoiding unnecessary antibiotics, especially in children and young adults. I’m emphasizing, “said Perot.
Professor Alberto Sobrero commenting on new research San Martino Hospital Keep in mind that young people between the ages of 20 and 40 with colon cancer generally have a worse prognosis than older people because they are often diagnosed later.
“Physicians are less likely to investigate patients with colon cancer abdominal discomfort in their 30s than in their 70s, and younger patients are not eligible for bowel cancer screening. As a result, they Cancer is usually diagnosed at a later stage when it is more difficult to treat, “he said.
He believes doctors now need to think about intestinal cancer in young patients with abdominal symptoms and supports more research on multiple possible causes of increased incidence of colon cancer in this age group. doing.
“It is premature to say whether overuse of antibiotics can be the cause, and before examining the effects of antibiotics on the gut microbiota, we will discuss the possible role of microbiota in gut cancer. We need to understand more, “he said. “But new studies remind us that antibiotics should not be given unless they are really needed. Unnecessary use of antibiotics can expose people to an increased risk of cancer. Gender cannot be ruled out. “
