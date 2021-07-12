Two fully vaccinated Arizonians die of COVID-19





Key Point It is unknown which COVID-19 mutant they were infected with

Local health experts reiterated that the vaccine still provides a high level of protection against hospitalization and death.

Breakthrough cases of COVID-19 have been reported in other states and counties Two fully vaccinated people died of COVID-19, according to Arizona health officials. Despite the deaths, local health experts have repeatedly stated that the coronavirus vaccine is effective in protecting people from coronavirus-related hospitalizations and deaths. Two vaccinated Arizonians are “high risk”, meaning they are 65 years of age or older or have pre-existing medical conditions such as diabetes or chronic kidney disease, according to Pima County Health Department officials. Was displayed.It is unknown which variant infected two residents, as reported by Tucson.com.. This is because the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the delta variant is the predominant variant in the United States. And it “is likely to soon establish control in Arizona,” the report said. “At the individual level, it’s a tragedy because someone tried and failed to protect themselves,” Dr. Joe Gerald, an associate professor of public health at the University of Arizona, told the publication. “But at the population level, these numbers are so small that they are not a threat,” he added. Pima County officials reported 401 groundbreaking cases of fully vaccinated people infected with COVID-19. This is at least 0.075% of the county’s fully vaccinated 535,800 inhabitants. Health officials also reported 16 cases of fully vaccinated people hospitalized with COVID-19. A breakthrough case occurs when the Hawaii Department of Health reports the first case of death from COVID-19 involving a fully vaccinated resident. According to Oahu, a man over the age of 80 was hospitalized with multiple existing medical conditions before he died. Con 2.. Officials in Warren County, Ohio also confirmed that residents died of COVID-19 last week, despite being fully vaccinated against the virus. The resident was in his 70s and suffered from other health problems at the time of admission. CBS News Albany.. Jeff Seiens, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, recently said that the majority of COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths in the United States involve unvaccinated people. “Practically all COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in the United States occur in unvaccinated individuals,” he said, saying that cases will continue to increase as Delta variants spread across the country. Stated. CNBC.. Photo: Creative Commons

