Pfizer discusses vaccine booster with U.S. authorities on Monday

Pfizer said it will meet with top US health authorities on Monday to discuss the drug company’s request for federal approval for the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Washington-Pfizer says it plans to meet with the top US health Officials on Monday discuss drug company’s request for federal approval for a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine as president Joe BidenAdvised the need for booster shots “fully possible, probably likely”.

The company said it plans to meet with the Food and Drug Administration and other officials on Monday, a few days after Pfizer insisted that booster shots were needed within 12 months.

Pfizer’s Dr. Michael Dorsten told The Associated Press last week that early data from the company’s booster study suggests that people’s antibody levels jump 5-10 times after the third dose. booster.

On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci did not deny the possibility, but said it was too early for the government to recommend another shot. He said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FDA did the right thing last week by opposed Pfizer’s claim that they weren’t looking at booster shots “at this time” as needed.

Forch said clinical research and data do not yet fully support the current need for boosters for two-shot Pfizer and Modana. vaccine Or a one-shot Johnson & Johnson regimen.

“For now, given the data and information we have, we don’t need to give people a third shot,” he said. “That doesn’t mean we’ll stop there …. There’s ongoing research going on, talking about considering the feasibility of when and when to boost people.”

He said it is very likely that the government will encourage boosters based on factors such as age and underlying medical conditions in the coming months “as the data evolves.” “Sure, that’s perfectly conceivable. Perhaps someday we’ll need a boost,” Fauci said.

The upcoming meeting between Pfizer and US health authorities on Monday was first reported by The Washington Post.

Currently, only about 48% of the US population is fully vaccinated. Immunization rates are much lower in some parts of the country, and delta variants are skyrocketing in those places. Last week, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said it would lead to “two truths.” The highly immunized band in the United States is returning to normal while hospitalizations are increasing elsewhere.

Forch said that given scientific data showing how effective it is in preventing COVID-19 infection and hospitalization, it cannot explain why some Americans are very resistant to vaccination. Door-to-door sales disappointed with efforts to prevent vaccination from becoming more accessible, such as Byden’s suggestion.

Governor Asa Hutchinson agrees on Sunday that southern and local states like him are vaccine resistant because “you have a more conservative approach, skepticism about the government.” did.

“No one wants agents to knock on the door,” Hutchinson said in an effort to step up immunization in states where infectious diseases are on the rise. Make sure people who don’t have access know it. “

The grassroots element of the federal vaccination campaign has been in operation since April, when the supply of shots began to outpace demand. It was outlined and funded by Congress in the $ 1.9 trillion COVID-19 Relief Bill passed in March and implemented by overwhelmingly local civil servants and private sector workers and volunteers.

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger has expressed opposition to some Republican vaccination efforts as “absolute madness.” For your vaccine, they are afraid of their own selfish interests. “

Fauci starred in CNN’s “State of the Union,” ABC’s “This Week,” and CBS’s “Face the Nation.” Hutchinson spoke on ABC and Kinzinger spoke on CNN.