RSV Death: Mother Suddenly Dies After Viral Complications-Family Broken Heart

A 63-year-old North Shore woman with a “beautiful smile” died after being infected with RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus).

The family spoke anonymously to Herald, in honor of him, asking him not to name him yet.

The mother, who explained that her loved ones defended the community with a beautiful smile, died at her home in Stanmore Bay on Wednesday morning after being discharged from North Shore Hospital on Monday.

It is unknown whether it was a highly contagious virus that killed her when she was fighting other health conditions.

“We are still waiting for posthumous details,” her partner said.

A spokesman for the coroner’s office said he was able to confirm that the death had been referred to the coroner.

“The cause of death is undecided, until further testing is done,” he said.

Herald is waiting for comments from the Ministry of Health and the Waitemata District Health Commission.

Rapid surge in RSV

Meanwhile, hospitals across the country are postponing surgery and creating spare beds for children to combat the epidemic of the highly contagious winter virus.

A spokesperson for Starship Children’s Hospital confirmed on Monday that 12 children were in the pediatric intensive care unit at a facility with RSV.

On Friday, 22 children were in the RSV intensive care unit or highly dependent units at 11 of the country’s 20 district health committees.

Wellington Regional Hospital had 26 children in the RSV and respiratory illness ward that did not need to be in the intensive care unit, while Hat Hospital had 13 children last week.

The Auckland District Health Commission has not yet provided figures.

Weekly visits to six major hospitals for RSV more than doubled from 204 to 538 presentations last week, according to data from the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR). Only 34 cases were recorded between April and September last year.

As the virus spreads, many daycare centers and elementary schools report many sick children, and some say that classrooms are half empty.

DHB is currently doing everything it can to accommodate the surge, including postponing surgery, creating extra beds, and limiting visitors.

Dr. Sue Huang, a virologist who tracks flu-like illnesses, said the number of presentations at RSV hospitals has skyrocketed since New Zealand opened the bubble in Australia.

“Since we had one RSV presentation in the week we opened the bubble and 204 presentations since last week, it continues to grow … this is a sharp exponential growth.”

Last week she usually experienced RSV episodes in the first two years of life, but last year she was a toddler who had never been exposed to the virus due to blockades and advanced safety measures such as social distance and fingers. Said there was a cohort. Washing.

“So we have not only children who have delayed exposure to RSV, but also groups of babies born after they have been exposed,” fans said.

What is RSV?

• Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) causes lung and respiratory tract infections.

• It is very common for most children to become infected with the virus by the age of two, but adults can also be infected.

• Symptoms are usually mild and usually mimic the common cold, but cause severe infections, especially in premature babies, the elderly, or infants with a weakened immune system.

Advice for self-management of colds

• Get plenty of rest.

• Drink plenty of water, such as water.

• Use a humidifier to increase the humidity of the air, especially in the bedroom.

• Health advice is available 24 hours a day by calling Healthline at 0800 611 116 using a service that provides an interpreter for non-English speaking people.

