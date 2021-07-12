Experts have developed a drinking detector for simple virus testing, but can a breath-based tester accurately detect COVID-19?

The COVID-19 test was part of the “New Normal” in the midst of a pandemic. Testing is included in the routine of almost every facility, and both citizens and professionals benefit from the protocol. Coronavirus testing can be applied not only to symptomatological patients, but also to the forefront of medical care.
The COVID-19 test is essential to control the rate of increase in infected individuals. Procedures such as quarantine quarantine have been implemented to prevent people from coming into contact with others, and these public security protocols would not be possible without a testing phase to identify positive and negative cases.
COVID-19 test: breath-based test and swab test
On the other hand, testing for coronavirus has its drawbacks. The most commonly used method for COVID-19 testing is with a cotton swab in the nostrils and tonsils. Although this method has proven to be effective in identifying infected people, it is invasive and even harmful to most people. Penetrating the nose and mouth can irritate some people and force them to sneeze or gag. That said, medical professionals are under pressure to find a non-invasive, convenient and faster way to test COVID-19.
Breathomix, a Dutch medical company, has developed a breath-based COVID-19 test called SpiroNose. Adjustable for a water bottle, this device can analyze a subject’s respiratory compounds. The test makes it easy to detect the coronavirus.
Developed by Breathomix, SpiroNose is just one of the new COVID-19 test kits being developed around the world. Recently, Singapore’s national health authorities have approved two test kits released by Breathomic and Silver Factory Technology. Seattle Times Report.
Ohio State University experts are currently pending an application for a unique breath-based tester, also known as a drinking detector, for approval from the US Food and Drug Administration.
Drinking, breath printing, and false positives
Drinking detectors have proven to be effective in detecting COVID-19.According to a preprint study published in the journal medRxiv A breath-based device entitled “Eliminating SARS-CoV-2 infections using electronic nasal breath analysis in a public health environment” could help medical authorities test people for infections. There is. A drinking detector was tested long before the pandemic to detect respiratory infections. The device is also used to track pediatric inflammatory syndrome, or a rare illness found in children called MIS-C.
However, like many other testing methods, alcohol detectors have their own drawbacks. Respiratory composition can be affected by foreign chemicals, smoking, diet, and alcohol consumption. These factors can determine the results of breath-based tests. Fortunately, advances in machine learning and sensor technology have allowed researchers to advance the development of alcohol detectors.
Breathprints are one of the key factors that make it seem impossible to perform a breath-based COVID-19 test. However, the latest technology allows the medical community to classify and point out unique breath traces from different samples. These breathing samples contain evidence of cancer, asthma, and other illnesses.
Not all drinking detectors are 100% accurate in detecting COVID-19. Some of the early studies showed inconsistent data from the experiments. Others were unable to detect the virus and some were tagged with false positive results.Although error margins are still large, especially due to user errors, researchers report that they are still pursuing the most effective breath-based COVID-19 testers. Science magazine..
