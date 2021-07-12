Health
Are you confused about sunscreen? Answer 7 Frequently Asked Questions
Right-hearted vacationers and beach day travelers will not leave home without one or two sunscreens. We all know that sunburn is not only painful, but also very bad for the skin. And we know that it is essential to apply a generous amount of cream to prevent the risk of developing skin cancer.
But in essence, how much do you really know about sunscreen? For example, can I still use the bottle I bought last year? Do children need more protection than adults? And what about those new face fogs? Are they really strong enough to prevent harmful rays?
We asked a skin care professional to fill in 7 common stuff SPF Query.
1. Will the sunscreen disappear?
“Yes, if you use an SPF that has expired, you will not be able to effectively protect it,” said Abi Cleeve, MD and SkinSense founder at Ultrasun UK. “Always check the small symbol on the bottle, which is the pot with the number of months valid after opening.”
She adds: “All Ultrasun products have a shelf life of 2 years after opening, compared to the average of 6-12 months for most sunscreens, depending on the particular layered formulation used.”
2. Does my child always have to wear Factor 50?
Laura Harker, Chief Screening Nurse at The Mole Clinic, said: This is because their skin is much more sensitive than adult skin, and the damage caused by repeated exposure to sunlight can lead to skin cancer in later years. “
She said, “Depending on the age and strength of the sun, parents recommend that their children use at least SPF30. Ideally, during the summer, children should be properly dressed and shaded. You have to spend time in, especially from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm when the sun is strongest. “
3. Why do sunscreens sometimes give you spots?
“This can often be due to the formula,” says Cleeve. “Physical formulations can adhere to the surface of the skin and cause irritation, and the presence of scents and emulsifiers can cause sensitive skin to react.”
If you’re looking for a non-acne sunscreen that avoids these acne-causing irritants and doesn’t block your pores, check out the ingredient list.
“The spots may be due to improper removal of sunscreen,” said Chelsey Edmunds, Escentual’s campaign and communications manager. “The filter can clog the pores, so use an oil-based cleanser to remove it.”
4. Does SPF Mist really protect your face well?
“A high quality mist sunscreen is as effective as a high quality cream sunscreen if you apply enough mist,” says Harker.
To get enough coverage, “You need to be a little more cautious to make sure you don’t miss any bits, so be sure to rub these too. After the first full application, the mist will be” on the go “or Great for tops-more than just make-up. “
5. Does a foundation containing sunscreen work the same as applying sunscreen with the same SPF?
“No, not all foundations are broad spectrum, so Grapes “Rays,” says Edmonds. “This is because we need to have more pigment in the foundation and therefore fewer filters. To get the same amount of protection from SPF30 in the wide spectrum, we need to apply 15 layers of foundation. There is. “
In addition, there is the issue of recoating, Harker points out. “All sunscreens need to be reapplied frequently to maintain their effectiveness, and most people don’t want to reapply foundations often, so using SPF increases the risk of underprotection Foundation. “
6. Is sunscreen really waterproof?
“Waterproof sunscreens don’t really exist. Water resistant sunscreens do,” says Edmonds. That is, it has been tested to ensure up to 40 minutes of underwater resistance.
Don’t forget to reapply, even if you’re not swimming. “These sunscreens need to be reapplied more often, as they reduce the important sunscreen factor as soon as they are exposed to water or sweat.”
7. Are expensive sunscreens really good, or are you just paying for the brand name?
When choosing a sunscreen, regardless of brand or price, you need to consider the SPF number (UVB), percentage UVA filter, and formula, says Cleeve. “Choose an SPF of 30 or higher and a UVA percentage filter of over 90%. Ultrasun makes it easy to give percentages to your product.”
Harker recommends choosing products with a 4-star or 5-star UVA rating instead of ” [based on] High prices do not necessarily mean high protection. “
Beyond these important ratings, Edmonds states that the price difference between sunblocks results in “technology and texture.” Like many things in life, you get what you pay for. Better quality sunscreens generally provide better ingredients, joy, and better protection for your skin, but you can get enough protection from affordable products. “
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/fashion/spf-uva-b1882374.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]