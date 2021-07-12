Los Angeles County reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for 3 consecutive days





Los Angeles (KABC)-Los Angeles County reported 1,113 new COVID-19 cases and 4 additional deaths on Sunday-more than 1,000 new cases reported for three consecutive days. Authorities said the number of cases and deaths likely reflected a delay in reporting over the weekend. According to state statistics, the number of people hospitalized in Los Angeles County for the virus has dropped from 373 to 372. As of Sunday, the number of people in the intensive care unit increased from 79 the day before to 82. The surge in COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles raises concerns about the prevalence of delta mutations. Federal officials say the variant is also believed to be responsible for most of the new infections reported in the United States. The majority of these are unvaccinated residents. LA County health officials recommend wearing masks indoors during the epidemic of delta variants “The only thing we’re seeing right now is basically that unvaccinated people are seriously ill,” said Dr. Anthony Cardillo, CEO of Mend Urgent Care. I am. “Vaccinated people are protected from getting serious illnesses in nature and certainly fatal illnesses.” The Los Angeles County Public Health Service says infection rates are increasing among young residents. On Saturday, about 70% of new cases occurred among people between the ages of 18 and 49. “Then there are people who choose not to get vaccinated. Those patients must also be very, very careful and don’t let your vigilance disappoint,” Cardillo said. Nearly half of the country’s population is fully vaccinated, but Delta variants are skyrocketing. Hospitalizations are increasing in states with low immunization rates. Pfizer states that the vaccine has reduced immunity. The drug company plans to meet with top US health authorities to discuss the development of a third dose. On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci did not deny the possibility, but said it was too early for the government to recommend another shot. He said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FDA did the right thing last week by opposed Pfizer’s claim that they weren’t looking at booster shots “at this time” as needed. Forch said clinical research and data do not yet fully support the need for current Pfizer and Modana two-shot vaccines or Johnson & Johnson one-shot regimen boosters. “For now, given the data and information we have, we don’t need to give people a third shot,” he said. “That doesn’t mean we’ll stop there …. While we’re talking about considering the feasibility of when and when we should boost people, ongoing research There is. “ He said it is very likely that the government will encourage boosters based on factors such as age and underlying medical conditions in the coming months “as the data evolves.” “Sure, that’s perfectly conceivable. Perhaps someday we’ll need a boost,” Fauci said. City News Service and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

