Currently, 60% of adults in Toronto are fully vaccinated.Canada reaches 55 million doses by weekend

Toronto has reached another vaccine milestone, with 60% of adults fully vaccinated.
Mayor John Torrey recommends that all qualified residents be vaccinated. The city says there is still work to be done to ensure that everyone is vaccinated.
As part of Team Toronto Home Stretch Vaccine Push, The city has launched more than 20 Micro Focus Immune Clinics in six priority districts in the northwestern part of the city.
Tory visited one of the clinics at Kingsview Middle School in Etobicoke on Sunday.
“Currently, progress in Toronto, where almost 60% of adults are fully vaccinated, is amazing, but there is still work to be done,” says Tory. “It was very encouraging to see the residents line up for the first and second vaccinations.”
In the northwestern part of the city, both the first and second doses have the lowest overall immunization rates of 59% and 36%, respectively.
In an interview with CityNews and Coun. Joe Cressy said going to a mass vaccination site was a problem. Others are facing technical or language barriers that make it difficult to navigate the system.
“We have pop-up clinics in apartment rooms, churches, basketball courts, parks, and huge community-based door-to-door visits, and we do door-to-door visits in advance,” said Cressy’s chairman. Toronto Health Commission.
This week, these residents will be able to go to one of more than 20 clinics located just steps away from their homes.
Priority neighborhood
- Elms-Old Rexdale
- Kingsview Village-Westway
- Mount Dennis
- Mount Olive-Silverstone-Jamestown
- Weston
- Englemount-Lawrence
The initiative began on Saturday, with more than 12 clinics held over the weekend.
Last week, Toronto marked another milestone in excess of the one million vaccine doses given at the city-run vaccine clinic.
The Peel region reached their own important immunization milestone over the weekend.
Public health officials say more than half of the adult residents in the area are currently vaccinated against COVID-19.
As of Friday, the Peel region had been vaccinated more than 1.8 million times.
Federal vaccine shipment
Canada is expected to continue to see increased vaccine shipments this week as Canada is nearly comparable to the proportion of people in the United States who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The federal government expects shots from Pfizer-BioNTech to be administered 1.4 million more times within the next 7 days.
We also plan to distribute 1.5 million doses from Moderna, which came last Friday.
By the end of the week, Canadian authorities expect to receive a total of more than 55 million doses, including the latest shipments, but these numbers are subject to change.
The federal government has promised to reach 68 million shots by the end of July and says it is on track to reach that goal.
To date, approximately 42.7% of eligible Canadian residents have been vaccinated twice with the COVID-19 vaccine, providing complete protection against the virus.
Use Canadian Press files