Winnipeg women shocked by heart inflammation after COVID vaccination, but experts say the risk remains low

A 30-year-old Winnipeg woman was shocked when she was diagnosed with an inflamed condition on the inner wall around the heart a few days after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in late May.

However, Winnipeg cardiologists say the vaccine protects against COVID-19 disease, despite concerns about heart inflammation.

A woman who agreed not to name the CBC for fear of repulsion received her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on May 26 and began to feel chest pain the next day.

“Unfortunately, I stupidly ignored my chest pain. I didn’t have much pain at first, so I just spent the day,” she said.

The next day, she was out of breath and used an inhaler, thinking it was her asthma. For the next two days, her chest pain persisted and worsened, and she said she was finally urged to visit St. Boniface Hospital.

There, the woman was diagnosed with pericarditis, or pericardial inflammation, a sac-like tissue around the heart.

“Obviously I was surprised. I have never had a heart problem. I am 30 years old. I was” what the heck? ” This was very shocking. “

Last month, an advisory board at the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention suggested that data could be associated with vaccination with mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer and Modana and rare pericarditis or myocarditis (swelling of the heart muscle). I said that I am doing it.

However, the advisory board argued that the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks.

COVID poses greater risk than vaccines: cardiologist

Dr. James Tam, a cardiologist at Winnipeg, says the vaccine plays a role in preventing the disease caused by the new coronavirus, despite concerns about heart inflammation.

COVID-19 “is a disease of great concern, especially for highly infectious delta mutants,” he said of the highly contagious coronavirus mutant.

“Without the vaccine, we wouldn’t be able to open it now, and we have to consider the risks of each person,” he said.

“Also, the frequency of myocarditis due to COVID infection is much higher than that of vaccines.”

See | Dr. Joss Reimer commented on June 24th heart inflammation and the COVID-19 vaccine:

Dr. Jos Laimer, medical leader of the Manitoba Vaccine Task Force, said Thursday that he had heard concerns from his parents about the potential link between the COVID-19 vaccine and heart inflammation. According to Laimer, the link has not been clearly established, and even if it is, almost all cases reported in the United States are mild and appear to be completely resolved without persistent symptoms. Reimer added that Canada has not seen an increase in cases of post-vaccination myocarditis. 4:05

Dr. Jos Laimer, medical leader of the Manitoba Vaccination Task Force, made a similar point last month after the CDC Commission’s findings were released.

As of July 7, Manitoba reported 1 case of pericarditis and 4 cases of myocarditis out of 905,789 vaccinated people, according to a state spokesman. Authorities did not provide details on the severity of medical reactions due to patient privacy issues.

As of July 2, 105 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis were reported across Canada, out of more than 38 million vaccinations to date. According to Health Canada data..

Dr. Tam says he saw two men who developed myocarditis after an mRNA shot last week. He also saw a woman with myocarditis, a condition in which both myocarditis and pericarditis were present.

“Timing suggests that it may be vaccine-related,” he said, along with other reports that inflammation occurred “days to weeks after a particular vaccine.” I am doing it.

“A few years ago, we saw cases related to the virus in spring and autumn, but generally not in the heat of summer.”

He said he had not yet seen cases of pericarditis that could be caused by infections, immune responses, cancer, drugs, and sometimes vaccines.

Chest pain, shortness of breath

Pericarditis and myocarditis can cause similar symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, and arrhythmias.

A woman with pericarditis in Winnipeg was initially prescribed two weeks of anti-inflammatory medication, but the pain persisted, she said.

“My chest pain began to recur with my shortness of breath. On June 18, I woke up short of breath while I was asleep, and my heart was beating very big and fast. I felt like I was dying. I literally couldn’t breathe. “

She has visited the emergency department four times since she was diagnosed in late May. She said she was expected to take the drug for three months.

A woman who is a runner says she struggled to hold her breath while walking and couldn’t hike on a recent camping trip. She said that even carrying groceries can cause chest pain.

As a result of her inability to work, she says she is fighting depression and anxiety.

Women do not take a second shot and advise people to investigate the risk.

“I’m the only one who has to live with side effects. No one else,” she said, disappointed that fully vaccinated people can’t do some of what they can do. Added.

“But I don’t think it’s worth the health loss just to travel or sit on a restaurant bar.”