“Almost as good as winning the lottery:” The Waterloo region goes into step 2.





The Kitchener-Waterloo region has joined the rest of Ontario in Step 2 of the state’s reopening plan on Monday, and many companies are busy preparing. Taline Kazazian says she can’t sleep much on Sunday night, hoping to reopen her salon and spa on Monday. “Honestly, this is about the same as winning the lottery,” said the owner of Ku’r Salon & Spa. “At this point it gets even better.” The region will enter Step 2 on Monday at 12:01 am to enable personal care services to operate at 25% capacity. Also, you should always wear a mask. “I called over 400 people [this weekend]And no one said I’m sorry I went elsewhere, “Kazazian said. “My biggest concern was when Toronto opened two weeks ago, but I was shut down because I would still lose everyone.” Azure AquaSpa owner Greg Rogalla started his business two months before the pandemic and was on the Roller Coast during the ongoing closure period. “It’s been a long time,” he said. “We certainly have a waiting list, which keeps the esthetician busy, we are open 24/7.” Companies are preparing for deregulation on Monday, so more companies could come on Friday, when the Waterloo region enters Step 3 alongside other parts of the state. To achieve this, local authorities say vaccination is important. “We are once again partnering with GRT to establish a vaccine bus that will make the vaccine more mobile and reach those who need it,” said Vicky Murray of the Waterloo region. “There is an intake form for businesses, and the clinic is trying to do more to reach out. Drive-through through the clinic will also be offered.” The goal of the region is to provide complete vaccination to at least 80 percent of the population.

