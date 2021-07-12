Health
Tick season: How to avoid being bitten and other things you need to know
The CDC warns that mites can be found in wooded and grassy areas.
summer This is usually time for Americans to spend more time outdoors and may feel more needed after spending a lot of time at home during a pandemic.
But the risk may be low Covid-19 Send External, There are other illnesses that you can encounter in nature. Some of them come from small arachnids called mites.
Mites do not fly, but they can get caught in the skin and in some cases get sick. Here’s what you need to know to be safe this summer:
Lyme disease It is one of the most common diseases carried by mites. This is most often reported in the Midwest and upper northeastern United States. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..
Symptomatology Appears 3 to 30 days after being bitten by a tick.They include fever, chills, headaches, malaise, and Pain in muscles and joints.about 70% to 80% of infected patients develop a rash. The rash spreads over time and sometimes looks like a bull’s eye.
Other tick-borne diseases Includes anaplasmosis, babesiosis, ehrlichiosis, spotted fever rickettsiae, and tularemia. These are also found primarily in the northeastern and midwestern regions of the United States.
Mites are most active during the warmer months of April-September. According to the CDC.. They live in grassy, shrubbed, or wooded areas and can get caught on you if you pass whatever they are resting on. For example, if you are using a hiking trail, walk in the middle of it.
Another precaution recommended by the CDC is to use an environmental protection agency registered insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, lemon eucalyptus oil, paramentandiol or 2-undecanone.
When you come indoors, you need to check your clothes and skin for mites.
Tumble dry clothes over high heat for 10 minutes to kill mites on unwashed clothes. Use hot water to wash your clothes.
Perform a full-body check, especially under the arms, in and around the ears, inside the navel, behind the knees, in and around the hair, between the legs, and around the waist.
If you find mites on your skin or on your child’s skin delete straight away. Use tweezers with a fine tip to grab the tick as close to the skin as possible. Pull it up firmly and straight. Next, disinfect the hands, affected skin, and tweezers.
If you have a rash or fever within a few weeks of removing the ticks, the CDC recommends seeing a doctor.
Your pet can also get tick-borne disease. According to the CDC, dogs are prone to tick bites and can be difficult to detect.
Signs of tick-borne disease may not appear for at least 1-3 weeks after being bitten, so watch your dog carefully if you suspect a change in behavior or appetite. Agency says..
Backyard by spraying pesticides outdoors, removing fallen leaves and tall grass, placing a 3-foot wide barrier of wood chips and gravel between the lawn and overgrown areas, and stacking the trees in a clean, dry area. Keep ticks away from your pet.
Keep playsets, decks and patios away from the edge of the yard And trees, use fences to prevent unwelcome animals, Remove old furniture and debris from your yard that can give you a place to hide mites, such as deer and raccoons.
