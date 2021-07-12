Belgian woman infected with two Covid variants at the same time

Members of the medical staff are working in the corridor of the intensive care unit where Covid-19 patients are admitted at the Etterbeek-Ixelles Hospital in Brussels on April 6, 2021.

London — Two different strains of coronavirus can be infected simultaneously after a case of an unvaccinated elderly woman found to be infected with both alpha and beta mutants of Covid-19 Experts say there is.

A 90-year-old woman died in a Belgian hospital in March. Experts presented a case study at the European Conference on Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases this weekend, noting that it is believed to be the first known case of superinfection and that this possibility needs to be noted. I emphasize it.

According to experts, the woman, whose medical history was unremarkable, was admitted to a hospital in Aalst, Belgium, in early March after a series of falls. She tested positive for Covid-19 on the same day and subsequently developed rapidly worsening respiratory symptoms. She died five days later. Genome sequencing of samples from a woman confirmed that she was infected with two mutants.

It is unknown when and how a woman living alone and caring for her at home was infected.

She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19. Studies show that the major vaccines used in the United States and Europe (Pfizer-BioNTech, Modana, AstraZeneca-Oxford University shots) are effective against emerging Covid variants, with most hospitalizations and deaths. To prevent.

“This is one of the first documented cases of co-infection with two SARS-CoV-2 mutants of concern,” said the lead author and molecular biologist of the case report at the OLV Hospital in Earlst. Dr. Anne Vankeerberghen said in a statement.

She said women were likely to be co-infected with two different people because both variants were prevalent in Belgium at the time.

“It’s hard to say whether the double infection of the two mutant strains of concern was involved in the rapid deterioration of the patient,” Vankeerberghen added. “There have been no other published cases so far, but due to the limited testing of the variant of concern and the lack of an easy way to identify duplicate infections by whole genome sequencing, this phenomenon Global outbreaks are probably underestimated. “