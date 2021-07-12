Health
Belgian woman infected with two Covid variants at the same time
Members of the medical staff are working in the corridor of the intensive care unit where Covid-19 patients are admitted at the Etterbeek-Ixelles Hospital in Brussels on April 6, 2021.
JOHN THYS | AFP | Getty Images
London — Two different strains of coronavirus can be infected simultaneously after a case of an unvaccinated elderly woman found to be infected with both alpha and beta mutants of Covid-19 Experts say there is.
A 90-year-old woman died in a Belgian hospital in March. Experts presented a case study at the European Conference on Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases this weekend, noting that it is believed to be the first known case of superinfection and that this possibility needs to be noted. I emphasize it.
According to experts, the woman, whose medical history was unremarkable, was admitted to a hospital in Aalst, Belgium, in early March after a series of falls. She tested positive for Covid-19 on the same day and subsequently developed rapidly worsening respiratory symptoms. She died five days later. Genome sequencing of samples from a woman confirmed that she was infected with two mutants.
It is unknown when and how a woman living alone and caring for her at home was infected.
She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19. Studies show that the major vaccines used in the United States and Europe (Pfizer-BioNTech, Modana, AstraZeneca-Oxford University shots) are effective against emerging Covid variants, with most hospitalizations and deaths. To prevent.
read more: headache? Runny nose?These are one of the new top five Covid symptoms, the study says.
“This is one of the first documented cases of co-infection with two SARS-CoV-2 mutants of concern,” said the lead author and molecular biologist of the case report at the OLV Hospital in Earlst. Dr. Anne Vankeerberghen said in a statement.
She said women were likely to be co-infected with two different people because both variants were prevalent in Belgium at the time.
“It’s hard to say whether the double infection of the two mutant strains of concern was involved in the rapid deterioration of the patient,” Vankeerberghen added. “There have been no other published cases so far, but due to the limited testing of the variant of concern and the lack of an easy way to identify duplicate infections by whole genome sequencing, this phenomenon Global outbreaks are probably underestimated. “
In January 2021, Brazilian scientists said the two were simultaneously on two different strains of coronavirus, the gamma mutant first identified in Brazil and the mutant currently under investigation found in Rio Grande do Sul. He reported that he was infected, but this study has not yet been published in a scientific journal. Previous studies have reported people infected with various influenza strains.
As the coronavirus pandemic progressed, a few variants emerged that proved to be much more contagious than the “original” strain of Covid that emerged in China in late 2019.
read more: Experts say that the rapidly prevailing variant of Deltacovid can exhibit a variety of symptoms.
For example, the alpha variant was detected in southeastern England last fall and continued to dominate the world. It is currently being replaced by the highly infectious delta mutant first identified in India in April. Another variant, known as the beta variant, emerged in South Africa in December.
According to the World Health Organization’s last week’s epidemiological report on July 6, alpha variants are currently reported in 173 countries, regions, or regions, and beta variants are reported in 122 countries. Delta has been detected in 104 countries so far.
..
