A simple blood test was able to detect a long Covid “within 6 months”

A simple blood test to detect a patient Long covid It may be available within 6 months. BBC Panorama I found.

Early studies from pilot studies in Imperial College London We have identified autoantibodies that are common to people with long-term Covid symptoms.

Antibodies serve to fight off illness and target foreign bodies in the body, while autoantibodies cause inflammation, damage, dysfunction, and often cause fatigue and other symptoms in the body’s own tissues and organs. Antibodies that are mistakenly targeted.

An ICL study compared the blood of dozens of patients and found that autoantibodies were absent in patients who recovered quickly from Covid-19 or who had never been infected with the virus.

They were previously found in patients who were virus positive and reported long Covid symptoms such as fatigue, shortness of breath, myalgia, headache, brain fog, insomnia, and dizziness for more than 12 weeks.

The study was led by Professor Danny Altmann of Imperial College London.

He told the BBC: “I’m notorious for being optimistic, so within six months I think a simple blood test from my family doctor was done to persuade the GP and access the care of a specialist. No, because there is a diagnostic test, not my words to you. “

He added that he was concerned about the number of Covid cases that could result from the lifting of social distance measures to take effect on July 19.

The risk of coronavirus infection causes long Covids as well as those hospitalized with the virus. Studies show that about one in eight people who test positive for the virus develop long-term Covid symptoms for at least 12 weeks.

Professor Altman said, “We think it’s an unexplored territory. We have vaccines that are effective in reducing severe infections, but on the other hand we have won the battle to reduce all infections. I don’t. “

He added: “One of the things we are absolutely convinced of is that long Covids can develop from asymptomatic, mild and severe infections.” 10-20% of all infections can lead to long CovidsDespite the vaccinated population, there is no certainty that we have not brewed those long Covid cases. “

Professor Altman’s work remains a pilot and will require more detailed research in the coming months.

Long Covid identification and confirmation is the first step towards a better understanding of the virus and long-term treatment. This is good news for 962,000 long Covid patients across the UK and many who may become infected in the coming weeks. And the moon.

England has set up 89 long Covid clinics to help those suffering from this condition, but the BBC Panorama Four of these clinics only examined patients who were originally hospitalized for the virus, and found that 10 had a waiting list of over 100 days.

The Ministry of Health said: “The government quickly provided expert care to Covid-19 patients with acute illness at the onset of the pandemic, and Covid was comparable in speed and scale in supporting long-term people.”

An estimated 2 million people across the UK may be suffering from long covids, according to an ICL survey earlier this year, and about 385,000 have been symptomatic for more than 12 months, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

