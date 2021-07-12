Delta Variant Surge Continues in LA County – Pasadena





Los Angeles County reported 1,113 new cases COVID-19 and 4 additional deaths today — 3 consecutive days with more than 1,000 new cases reported. Authorities said the number of cases and deaths likely reflected a delay in reporting over the weekend. According to state statistics, the number of people hospitalized in Los Angeles County for the virus has dropped from 373 to 372. As of Sunday, the number of people in the intensive care unit increased from 79 the day before to 82. Sunday figures worried health officials as the county has resulted in a total of 1,257,628 cases and 24,542 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic, and more contagious delta variants of the coronavirus continue to spread. Reinforced the recent surge in doing so. On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Public Health Service reported an increase in viral transmission among young unvaccinated residents of the county. Of the 1,094 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the County Health Department that day, 83% were under the age of 50, with the highest number of new cases among residents between the ages of 18 and 49. At most, 70% were new cases. “As more cases increase, the urgency of getting more people vaccinated is increasing. Almost 100% of new cases are occurring among those who are not completely vaccinated,” the county public said. Barbara Ferrer, director of health, said. “All of our COVID-19 vaccines are very effective in protecting you from serious illnesses caused by variant of concern such as COVID-19 and Delta mutants. We continue to focus. Masu With a particular focus on pandemic-affected communities, we will equitably provide vaccines and high-quality health information to all communities in LA County. “ Delta variants are believed to be responsible for outbreaks in India and outbreaks in the United Kingdom and beyond. Federal officials say the variant is also believed to be responsible for most of the new infections reported in the United States. Most of them are unvaccinated residents. Sunday’s daily test positive rate rose from 2.4% the day before to 2.5%. As of Friday, the average 7-day virus-positive rate was 2.4%, a slight decrease from the 2.5% reported on Thursday, but higher than 1.5% a week ago and 0.3% in mid-June. .. Feller said the combination of a large number of unvaccinated residents and the lifting of COVID’s health restrictions on assembly and indoor containment capacity far increases the chances of infection of these residents. She said unvaccinated people need to adhere to infection control measures such as wearing masks indoors and proper hygiene. However, she said vaccination was clearly the most effective way to prevent infection. Of the counties 16 and older, 69% have been vaccinated at least once and 60% have been fully vaccinated. However, the proportion of black residents is 54% for Latinos, 65% for whites, and 76% for Asians, compared to only 45% with at least one dose. Vaccination rates are particularly low among young black residents, with only 28% of people aged 18-29 years being vaccinated. The county continues to provide incentives in the hope of encouraging more people to be vaccinated. From Friday to next Thursday, anyone vaccinated at the county, the City of Los Angeles, or a site operated by the St. John’s Well Child and Family Center will win one of seven concert ticket awards, including box seats. I have a chance. Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl and Staples Center concerts such as Celine Dion, Grupo Pharma, Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and Dan + Shay. Put our daily Pasadena newspaper in your email box. freedom. Get all the latest news in Pasadena. More than 10 fresh articles are published daily at 7am.

