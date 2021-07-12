What you need to know about delta variants





The highly contagious Delta mutant is the predominant strain of COVID-19 here in the United States. According to the CDC, it currently accounts for 51% of reported cases. “The delta mutant, like other mutants, is a concern because it is more contagious and is trying to figure out if it causes worse disease. But the big concern is contagious. 1 If one gets it, it has the potential to spread it to more people, “said Daniel Rhodes, head of the microbiology department at the Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Rhoads said researchers still have a lot to learn about the Delta variant. However, they know that it spreads rapidly among unvaccinated individuals and can be quite serious for the elderly. The symptoms of the delta variant also seem to be different. People tend to experience headaches, sore throats, and runny noses, as is the case with common colds. Advertising Rhoads said it’s a good time if you haven’t been vaccinated yet. The vaccine may not be completely certain, but it gives you the best chance of protection and reduces the risk of hospitalization. “There is evidence that if you get infected after being vaccinated, the disease is unlikely to get worse. The vaccine seems to be really good at preventing serious illnesses. It’s also very good at preventing infections. “I have,” he explained. Hospitalizations and cases are currently declining overall, but are expected to increase further this fall as Delta variants continue to spread, Rhoads said.

Copyright 2021 by Cleveland Clinic News Service-All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news4jax.com/health/2021/07/12/what-you-need-to-know-about-the-delta-variant/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

