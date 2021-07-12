A quarter of the country has been quarantined since March and received 5 million contacts from the NHS app or Test and Trace.





5 million British Had to self-quarantine In the last few months after contacting someone who had a Covid-19, a new poll suggests. Survey I According to Redfield & Wilton Strategies, more than a quarter of the country has been forced to quarantine at some point since the coronavirus restrictions began to be relaxed in March this year. It comes as a minister Prepare to relax self-quarantine rulesWith people who have been double vaccinated to be exempt from measures from mid-August. You can also adjust the NHS Covid app to reduce sensitivity. This reduces the number of people who are “pinged” as a result of spending time near people who later turn out to be infected. News and analytics, directly from Westminster to your inbox Of the 1,500 polls, 22% said they were told to quarantine at least once in the last four months. Of these, 21% were coronavirus-positive, 24% lived with people infected with Covid-19, and 6% had to be quarantined after returning from abroad. An additional 30% were contacted by phone from NHS Test and Trace and 20% were notified that they needed to be quarantined from the app. If these numbers represent the entire population, it suggests that the total number of self-isolated people as a result of contact tracing is over 5 million. < class=""> read more Fear beyond July 19 caused a significant change in tone from the face mask minister Case reports show that as the number of Covid-19 infections increases, more and more people are infected. Removed the app or disabled the Bluetooth feature Therefore, if you come into contact with an infected person, you will not be able to contact them. However, the majority of the survey respondents (54%) said they had the app on their mobile phone. The app works by keeping a record every time two users spend more than 15 minutes within 2 meters of each other. If one of them tests positive for the coronavirus, an alert is automatically sent to the other, instructing them to enter quarantine until 10 days after the encounter. The self-quarantine instructions are not legally binding, as the system operates anonymously and cannot be enforced. Ministers nevertheless argued that people should follow the guidance to break the chain of viral infections.

