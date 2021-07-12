Research Finds Influenza Vaccine May Reduce Serious Effects of Covid-19

New studies show that people who have been vaccinated against the flu are less likely to need serious emergency care, and that vaccination against the flu may mitigate the serious effects of Covid-19. became.

An analysis of 75,000 Covid-19 patients worldwide found that annual influenza vaccination reduced the risk of stroke, sepsis, and deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in Covid patients.

Researchers also found that Covid patients vaccinated against the flu were less likely to be hospitalized and admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

read: Nasal Covid Vaccine Prevents Diseases, Infections In Animals, Discovers Research

“This discovery is especially important because pandemics are squeezing resources in many parts of the world,” said Devindersin, a professor at the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine in the United States.

“Therefore, our study, if validated by prospective randomized clinical trials, may reduce the burden of disease worldwide,” added Shin, the lead author of the study.

Previous studies have suggested that influenza vaccines may provide protection against Covid-19. This means it can be a valuable weapon in the fight against pandemics.

The largest study of its kind, screening anonymized electronic health records held in the TriNeX study database of more than 70 million patients identified two groups of 37,377 patients. Did.

The two groups were matched for factors that could affect the risk of severe Covid-19, such as age, gender, ethnicity, smoking, diabetes, obesity, and health problems such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. ..

Members of the first group were vaccinated against the flu during the two weeks to six months before being diagnosed with Covid-19, while the second group was also infected with the virus, but the flu vaccine. Was not inoculated.

Patients from countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Israel and Singapore were used to conduct the study.

Read again: Covid-19: Risk of Severe Illness, Very Low Child Death, UK Study

The study was presented online at the European Conference on Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID).

Next, we compared the incidence of 15 adverse outcomes within 120 days of a Covid-19-positive test, including sepsis, stroke, DVT, and acute respiratory failure, between the two groups.

The analysis showed that people who were not vaccinated against the flu were significantly more likely to be hospitalized in the ICU (up to 20 percent).

They were also up to 58% more likely to visit the emergency department, up to 45% more likely to develop sepsis, up to 58% more likely to have a stroke, and up to 40% more likely to develop DVT. ..

“The risk of death did not decrease,” the researchers said.

However, how influenza vaccines provide protection against Covid-19 is not yet fully understood.

“Most theories focus on influenza vaccines that strengthen the innate immune system. The general defenses we have created are not tailored to any particular disease,” they said.

The authors of the study concluded that their results strongly indicate that the influenza vaccine protects against some serious effects of Covid-19.

They said more research is needed to prove and better understand the possible relevance, but in the future, influenza vaccination will lack the Covid-19 vaccine. It may help to strengthen protection in your country.

“Influenza vaccination may also benefit individuals who are hesitant to get the Covid-19 vaccine because of the new technology,” said Susan Tagiof of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. ..

She added that, despite all of this, the flu vaccine is by no means a substitute for the Covid-19 vaccine, and researchers have suggested that everyone should be vaccinated with the Covid vaccine if possible.

(With PTI input)

Read again: Lancet reports a flexible and agile Covid immunization strategy essential to save lives in India

Read again: Delta variants spread rapidly and are behind most new infections in major countries

Read again: Will influenza vaccination help children fight Covid-19?