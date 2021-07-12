“A lot of research is needed” to understand the long Covid

Deputy Medical Director of Beacon Hospital in Dublin said there is a lot about the long unknown Covid and that a lot of research needs to be done in different areas to understand how this process happens. I did.

According to Health Service Executive, there is still no quality evidence for the long-term effects of Covid-19, but increased anecdotal / observational evidence and some preliminary studies have shown that at least one, and in some cases persistence, is present. It has been suggested. Some symptoms.

According to HSE, fatigue, shortness of breath, cough, joint and muscle pain, chest pain and palpitations are one of the most commonly reported symptoms.

Professor Seamus Linan, founder of Beacon Hospital’s special Long Covid Clinic, said many people suffer from this syndrome, which is a new health problem that the healthcare system has never faced. Because of the large amount of needs that are clearly unmet.

He told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the patient reported a myriad of symptoms.

“There is a boom and bust, and this kind of characteristic notion of having to pay for tomorrow’s activities that we are doing today and the mystery of the situations that people often encounter have been serious illnesses and so far. They have never had a serious illness, but suddenly find themselves in their lives by looking like the first mild illness of a person who was previously healthy but now completely eccentric. Was completely debilitated. “

Professor Linnane said there are many things that are not fully understood about long Covids.

“I think it’s only when we look at people and start to understand what they’re experiencing. At the same time people are having a hard time understanding what’s going on. I think there is a fair amount of research in many different areas. Please provide care within such a lack of understanding or complete awareness of how this process occurs. . “

He said there are quite a few people suffering from long covids. This is clearly a new scenario, a new situation that the healthcare system has never faced.

“Obviously there are a lot of unmet needs and many people are trying to find some solution to their suffering, suffering and symptoms, and obviously they need to provide it,” he said. It was.

Lucy Adams, a BBC Scotland correspondent for social affairs, caught the coronavirus last spring and has been suffering from a variety of debilitating symptoms ever since.

Tonight, she will appear in a BBC panoramic documentary called “Long Covid: Will I Ever Get Better?” This documentary follows a patient like her who wants to know when she will be well again.

She said she started recording a video diary when she first got Covid-19, thinking it would get sick for weeks.

Ms. Adams said Covid was really damaging her family and relationships.

She explained that the first seven days weren’t too bad and felt like a kind of flu. But after a week, it felt significantly worse, she had a fever of 103F (39.4C), extreme pain in her lower back and kidneys, and really severe shortness of breath, and other things you would get from the flu. I had a symptom.

Ms. Adams explained that the UK NHS was busy handling the coronavirus at the time and was advised not to go to the hospital unless she had “blue lips.”

It was a really difficult time as she was the first wave, people didn’t know much about the illness and the UK hadn’t done a community test to make sure she had a Covid-19. I said that.

She said she thought she would get better and get back to work within two weeks.

But that didn’t happen.

Now a few months later, she says she has improved much, but still has quite a few symptoms. She says she hasn’t returned to what she was before she got Covid, but she feels she can do much more than she did 12 months ago.

She does not have a fever or migraine immediately after activity, but she does have joint pain and malaise.

Adams also said that many of these symptoms were completely invisible to the human eye, and there was also the problem that no one else could actually see them, but her family said she was afterwards. I’m looking at how it crashed and struggled with basic work.

Imperial College London said its early findings suggest that diagnostic tests for patients with long covids may be available within the next year.

Scientists also told the BBC Panorama that pilot data identified autoantibodies common to people with long-term symptoms, but more detailed studies need to be done now.

Professor Danny Altmann of Imperial College London leads the research team. He states: “I’m famous for being optimistic, so within six months I think a simple blood test from my family doctor can have a big impact on those who don’t.” Instead, they feel they were able to persuade their GP and access specialist care because of the diagnostic tests. “