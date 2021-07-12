Longcovid: What is the condition, are there tests, what are the symptoms? And how long will it last?





According to official figures, just under a million people in the UK suffered a long covid in June, which is not yet fully understood. sign up In Our Public Interest Bulletin-Get the Latest Coronavirus News sign up In Our Public Interest Bulletin-Get the Latest Coronavirus News Hundreds of thousands of people in the country have been fighting long Covids for at least a year, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. Experts warn there. Can soon be 10,000 new cases One day of it. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> What is Long Covid? What are the symptoms? Photo: JPI Media Here’s everything you need to know. What is Long Covid? < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6875%"/> People with long covids can experience fatigue, shortness of breath, chest pain or tension (Shutterstock) This is a condition that can cause debilitating respiratory, cardiac, and neurological symptoms. However, there is not yet a universally agreed definition of long Covid. Scientists are working to figure out why some people experience long Covids and why others recover quickly from the virus. Some believe that long Covid symptoms are caused by a living virus that reactivates in the body, while others think it may be an autoimmune problem in which the body attacks itself. There is also the theory that the immune system may be inadequate or damaged by the original Covid infection. Women are more likely to be affected by covids longer than men, and this condition can affect young and healthy people as well as children. read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> read more The “catastrophic” impact of the 81,000 Scottish people living with Longcovid Do you have a long Covid test? However, scientists say a simple blood test to detect patients with this condition could be developed within 6-18 months. Researchers at Imperial College London have detected blood irregularities in people with long covids that can help test their condition. Early studies in the pilot study identified autoantibodies that are common in people with long-term Covid symptoms, but were not present in patients who recovered quickly from the virus or who had never been infected. Autoantibodies are antibodies that mistakenly target the body’s own tissues and organs, causing inflammation and damage, and often causing fatigue and other symptoms. Professor Danny Altmann of Imperial College London, who led the study, told the BBC: For those who feel they have been unable to persuade the GP or access specialist care, there are diagnostic tests that can have a significant impact. “ What are the symptoms of long Covid? According to the latest ONS figures, there are 962,000 people in the UK who show multiple Covid symptoms four weeks after the initial infection. Long-term symptoms are widespread and varied, but the most commonly reported symptoms are fatigue, shortness of breath, chest pain or tension, memory and concentration problems, sleep disorders, palpitation, dizziness, pins and needles, and joints. Pain, depression or anxiety, jarring, earache, sickness, diarrhea, stomach pain, loss of appetite, high temperature, cough, headache, sore throat, odor or taste changes, rash. Scientists believe that the likelihood of long-term symptoms has nothing to do with the degree of illness when first infected with Covid. People who first develop mild symptoms may still suffer from long-term problems. If you think you are suffering from a long Covid, you should contact your GP to make an appointment. The United Kingdom has set up 89 long Covid clinics to help people suffering from this disease, but the BBC Panorama found that four of them were only looking at patients who were initially hospitalized with the virus, and 10 had a waiting list of over 100 days. How long will Covid last? Many people recover from Covid in just a few days or weeks. The majority will fully recover within 12 weeks. However, it is currently unknown how long it will take for people suffering from long covids to recover. According to ONS data, it is estimated that approximately 385,000 people in the UK have been suffering from viral symptoms for over a year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scotsman.com/health/coronavirus/long-covid-what-is-the-condition-is-there-a-test-what-are-the-symptoms-and-how-long-does-it-last-3304859

