According to experts, an “amazing amount of death” will soon occur in these US regions due to the increasing number of cases of Covid-19.
Madeline Holcombe, CNN
As Delta variant It is spreading rapidly and the number of cases is increasing at hotspots in the United States. Experts COVID-19 You can continue right away.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there were an average of about 19,455 new cases in the United States over the past seven days, up 47% from the previous week. And one-third comes from five hotspots: Florida, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, and Nevada, said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, CNN Medical Analyst.
“In places like Missouri, which are packed with ICUs, you’ll see a surprising amount of death,” Reiner said on Sunday.
At Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri, 91% of ICU patients use ventilators, many in their 20s, 30s, and 40s, Chief Administrative Officer Eric Frederick told CNN. .. He said this was of particular concern, as only 40-50% of ICU patients were on ventilator at its peak last year.
The increase in mortality from Covid-19 is usually delayed by 3-4 weeks from the surge in cases, Reiner said. It often takes a week for a patient to become ill enough to require hospitalization, and then another two weeks for the infection to become fatal.
“We will see an increase in mortality in this country,” says Reiner.
What is particularly frustrating for many experts is that death is “totally avoidable” now that vaccines are available.However, in the United States, about one-third of people over the age of 12 According to CDC data, they have not been vaccinated yet.
“The vaccine we have works very well against this variant. You don’t have to do this,” Reiner said.
Nationwide Over 99% of US Covid-19 deaths Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said he was among the unvaccinated people in June.
The pace of vaccination has also plummeted in the last few months. According to CDC data, about 246,000 people started vaccination daily in the past week, down 88% from the April peak, and about 278,000 people have been fully vaccinated in the past week.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in “CBS This Morning” on Monday: “In fact, this virus is protected by a vaccine.”
Experts consider whether vaccination should be mandatory
It is the currently predominant variant of Delta that drives the increase in case numbers and is considered to be more contagious. And that variant has sparked a debate about local vaccination obligations.
Throughout the United States, 48% of the population is fully vaccinated, but in some states the numbers are much lower. According to the CDC data. Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Wyoming, Mississippi are all Around Less than 35% of the population is fully vaccinated.
Experts say vaccines are the key to controlling spread. As information changes rapidly, it is important to be wise about how vaccination is mandated, said Professor Gigiel Bayomi of George Washington University School of Medicine.
“In states with high vaccination rates, such as 75 and above, it makes sense to relax the restrictions. Like some states in the south, it makes sense to require vaccination.” El-Bayoumi said. Sunday.
Fauci told CNN that making it mandatory at the local level is a good idea.
“We’re talking about life and death situations. We’ve already lost 600,000 Americans, and we’re still losing more. 4 million people around the world “I’m dead,” said Fauci. “This is a serious business.”
Fauci said he expects the full approval of the vaccine to eliminate the hesitation of mandating the vaccine.
Currently, the Covid-19 vaccine is given under an emergency use authorization, and Fauci says some are skeptical about its safety and efficacy. However, he said, the amount of data supporting the importance and safety of vaccines is greater than what experts have seen at the EUA.
“These vaccines are as good as the officially approved ones, with all the I’s interspersed and the T’s crossed,” Fauci said.
Pfizer explains boosters to the US
As the subspecies spread, another concern for many experts is whether the population requires booster immunization of the vaccine.
Pfizer will virtually explain to US government officials the potential need for booster shots of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday night. A spokesperson for the company and two government officials confirmed with CNN.
The meeting is considered courteous and federal guidance on boosters is not expected to change shortly after the meeting, senior health officials said.
Last week, Pfizer / BioNTech reiterated the expectation that booster vaccinations could be needed in six months to a year because of weakened immunity in vaccinated people. .. The company also said it would seek an emergency use authorization for boosters from the US Food and Drug Administration in August.
However, some experts claim that the data show that boosters are not needed yet.
“Americans who are fully vaccinated do not need booster shots at this time,” said the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FDA. “The FDA, CDC, and NIH (National Institutes of Health) are working on a rigorous science-based process to determine if and when boosters are needed.”
Fauci also disputed the need at this point.
“Given the data and information we have, two doses of mRNA (Pfizer / BioNTech and Modana vaccine) and one dose (Johnson & Johnson),” he told CNN on Sunday. ..
Fauci said research is underway to assess whether and when the United States recommends booster shots.
