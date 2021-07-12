Lyme disease and COVID: Pa.How to distinguish symptoms when the tick reaches its peak season





Ximena Conde / Why

Originally from Wisconsin Public Radio, Ximena Conde worked as a second-century news fellow at the station as a general affairs reporter covering southeastern Wisconsin. She previously worked as a Morning Edition producer on Rhode Island Public Radio. Conde grew up in Queens, New York and graduated from Rutgers University. It’s the peak season for Lyme disease in Pennsylvania. We can thank the annoying little black-footed tick, also known as the deer tick, which can be confused with poppy seeds. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, it’s hard to predict how serious the Lyme disease season will be in this year’s federation, but residents have been getting more Lyme disease for almost 20 years. From a perspective, 2017 was one of the worst years, with the state recording nearly 12,000 cases. According to Leah Lind, Pennsylvania recorded nearly 9,000 illnesses in 2019, close to normal. Are you planning to go hiking? Walk in the middle of the trail and avoid areas with lots of grass and defoliation. You can also use 20% DEET repellent, wear light-colored clothes to check for mites, and take a shower within 2 hours of entering the room to prevent tick bites. .. pic.twitter.com/SPiTsX36m5 — Ministry of Health (@PAHealthDept) July 9, 2021 Lind is the coordinator of Lyme disease and tick-borne disease within the state’s Department of Epidemiology. Mites have been reported in all counties, and Lind said more urban counties were vulnerable to disease-borne vampires during peak months in June and July. “In general, what we say each year in Pennsylvania is a bad year for ticks and Lyme disease,” she warned. The good news is that patients with Lyme disease can recover quickly with antibiotics if treated early. However, epidemiologists like Lind have resident symptoms of Lyme disease (fever, body pain, chills, headaches). Coronavirus And miss the window of treatment. I used to go to the clinic to explain flu-like symptoms, but doctors can easily test for Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases because the flu virus is less prevalent in the summer. I was able to do it. “We’ve included COVID in the mix, so it’s a little less in the warmer months, but it can still be quite prevalent. The symptoms are overlapping,” Lind said. “Of course, where they start to differ is the COVID, where you’ll start to see respiratory symptoms such as shortness of breath and coughing.” In the case of Lyme disease, the gift can be the infamous Bullseye rash, which can grow to the size of a plate within a few days. If a person interprets these flu-like symptoms as mild cases of COVID-19 and decides to quarantine for 10 days, there is a risk of complications of Lyme disease. According to Lind, the best thing to do is to be safer than regret and see a doctor if you experience flu-like symptoms after spending time outdoors. Prevention is also key in the fight against Lyme disease.We know People were taken outdoors in record numbers during the pandemic, But mites can even get caught in your own backyard. Always use insect repellents for hiking, gardening and mowing. The old-fashioned tick check after going outdoors, like a shower, helps catch any hesitation. You can also take care of the straggler by throwing your outdoor clothes in the dryer for 10 minutes. WHYY is a leading public media station serving the Philadelphia region, including Delaware, South Jersey and Pennsylvania.This story originally appeared WHYY.org..



