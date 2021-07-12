3 Tips to Prevent Heat Stroke





As Primary care physician I often treat patients with heat-related illnesses, which are the surges in hospitalization and death associated with heat waves associated with “severe non-motor hyperthermia” or what most people call “heat radiation” I know how to cause it. Heat stroke is when a person’s core body temperature becomes too high. Often above 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees). Due to high environmental temperature and humidity Prevents the body from getting cold due to sweating and breathing. When heat stroke develops, patients experience rapid heart rate, irregular breathing, dizziness, nausea, muscle spasms, and confusion. Ultimately, the patient can become completely unconscious. Without medical intervention, heat stroke is often fatal.On average, about 658 Americans die from heat stroke each yearAccording to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Victims of heat stroke can be of any age, but most often affect the elderly, especially those over the age of 70. Our ability to cool our bodies declines with age.. In addition, many common medications used to control blood pressure, seizures, and mental illness reduce a person’s ability to regulate body temperature. These risks are even greater if the elderly are unaware of the dangerous heat waves, have no air conditioning at home, and have no one to check. In addition to aging, other factors that increase the risk of heat stroke include: obesity, Diabetes And Heart disease.. Here are three tips on how to prevent this potentially fatal situation: Keep hydrating. In hot weather, increase fluid intake and avoid sweet drinks and alcohol. If your doctor limits your daily fluid intake due to heart failure or other diagnoses, keep in touch with your doctor during the heat wave to avoid medical complications. remaining. Do not exercise during the hottest hours of the day (usually from 10 am to 5 pm). Higher heat and humidity are expected to increase post-exercise recovery time. Find a cool environment. If you don’t have an air-conditioned home or car, try the following: Wear light and breathable clothing

Avoid time in direct sunlight

Spray water and sit in front of the fan

Take a cool bath or shower

Place cold packs on the neck, armpits and head

Contact the local health department about the local heat mitigation shelter Fans help lower body temperature by moving air over the skin to evaporate sweat, rather than lowering the temperature. Fans are convenient, but high humidity is better because air conditioners generate dry air and help cool the body. Take the time to check in with your neighbors, family and friends in the heat of the heat and make sure you have a way to stay cool. If you encounter someone with symptoms of heat stroke, call 911 and take them to the emergency room for evaluation and treatment. Perhaps Lovin’Spoonful said it best in their hit “Summer in the City”.

Hot town, summer in the city

The back of the neck is dirty and rough

Depressed, isn’t it a shame?

It doesn’t seem to be the shadow of the city If you learn to avoid heat stroke, the next line of the song, “People who look half-dead everywhere,” doesn’t need to explain you. Just be cool, rest and rehydrate. It’s easy?

