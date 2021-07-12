A woman died of COVID after contracting two variants at the same time: Coronavirus RenewalExBulletin





Switch captions Juan Gaertner / Getty Images / Science Photo Library

Juan Gaertner / Getty Images / Science Photo Library He visited the hospital because he had fallen repeatedly. She breathed well and had good blood oxygen levels. However, testing revealed that a 90-year-old Belgian woman had COVID-19. It is not only one strain, but also two virus variants. She died in the hospital just five days after her respiratory system deteriorated rapidly. “As far as we know, this is one of the first reports of double infection with two coronavirus mutants of concern,” the researchers said. According to the woman, she had both alpha and beta variants of the coronavirus (first detected in the United Kingdom and South Africa, respectively). paper It was presented at the European Conference on Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases over the weekend. The woman was probably infected with two separate people “Because both of these variants were prevalent in Belgium at the time, women are likely to be co-infected with different viruses from two different people,” said Anne Vankeerberghen of the OLV hospital in Aalst, Belgium. .. In a news release.. “Unfortunately, I don’t know how she got infected,” added Vankeerberghen, a molecular biologist and lead author of the report. Before she got sick, she lived alone at home and was cared for there. According to Vankeerberghen and her co-author, her previous medical history did not include a warning signal. However, a screening test for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, returned a “very positive” result. A follow-up PCR test of the variant of concern identified two coronavirus strains in her system. Secondary testing confirmed unusual results. This case is considered the first confirmed case of superinfection, but Vankeerberghen and other researchers say similar cases have been reported. In Brazil, for example, it was discovered earlier this year that there were two variants of the system, but the study has not yet been published. And in the past, researchers say they found that flu patients were infected with two different strains of the flu virus. Testing for coronavirus variants in COVID-19 patients is routinely performed at OLV hospitals. Researchers call the condition of women “exceptional,” They say Extensive testing of the variant of concern “may identify more mixed infections and lead to better insights into disease and therapeutic effects.” Variants complicate the fight against COVID-19 Coronavirus variants have been accused of causing a local or local surge in new COVID-19 cases in the United States, despite high vaccination coverage in many areas. In April, the Biden administration announced a major push to step up testing of variants. “The US public health authorities are operating with incomplete information due to inadequate viral genomics monitoring systems,” said NPR. Reported at that time.. It is especially important for health professionals to identify the strains responsible for the thousands of “breakthroughs” in the United States where the virus has succeeded in infecting vaccinated people. It states that there is.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2021/07/12/1015242810/belgian-woman-infected-2-covid-variants The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos