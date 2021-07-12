Innovative gene therapy “reprograms” cells to reverse neurological defects-ScienceDaily





A new method of gene therapy is to help children born with a rare hereditary disorder called AADC deficiency that causes severe physical and developmental disabilities. Led by researchers at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and The Ohio State University School of Medicine, the study brings new hope to people with incurable hereditary and neurodegenerative diseases.

Survey results are published online in the journal Nature Communications.. In this study, gene therapy to treat a rare fatal neurodevelopmental disorder in children with an aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency characterized by a neurohereditary disorder, lack of synthesis of dopamine and serotonin. Describes the findings from targeted delivery. Only about 135 children worldwide are known to be deficient in the enzymes that produce dopamine in the central nervous system. This enzyme fuels pathways in the brain involved in motor function and emotion. Without this enzyme, children have no control over their muscles and are usually unable to speak, eat on their own, or even raise their heads. They also suffer from seizure-like episodes called seizures, which can last for hours. “Surprisingly, these episodes are the first symptoms to disappear after gene therapy surgery and never return,” said Christophe, a co-author of the study, a professor of neurosurgery at The Ohio State University and head of the Bankywitz Institute. Dr. Bunky Witz said. “In the months that follow, many patients will experience life-changing improvements. Not only will they begin to laugh and feel better, but many will be able to start talking and even walking. They make up for the time lost during abnormal development. “ Directed gene therapy in 7 children aged 4 to 9 years who were injected with the viral vector resulted in dramatic improvements in symptoms, motor function, and quality of life. Six children were treated at the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in San Francisco, and one was treated at The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. The treatment promises to transform the treatment of AADC deficiency and other similar brain disorders in the future, Bankiewicz said. During gene therapy surgery, doctors inject a benign virus programmed with specific DNA into the precisely targeted areas of the brain. The infusion is very slow because the surgeon uses real-time MRI imaging to accurately monitor how it spreads in the brain. “In fact, what we’re doing is introducing different codes into the cells,” said Dr. James “Blood” Elder, director of neurosurgical oncology at the Institute of Neurology, Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. I am. “And we see everything happening live, so we can continuously repeat the MRI and see the flowers injected into the nucleus of hope.” Researchers believe that this same genetic therapy can be used to treat other hereditary disorders and common neurodegenerative disorders such as Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease. Clinical trials are underway to test this procedure in others living in a debilitated and incurable neurological condition. Directed gene therapy in these patients resulted in dramatic improvements in symptoms, motor function and quality of life. This treatment promises to transform the treatment of AADC deficiency and other similar brain disorders in the future.

Story source: material Provided by Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.. Note: The content can be edited in style and length.

