Post-Covid “Immune Debt” Warning Because Babies Are Hospitalized For Childhood Viruses Usually Seen In Winter





Health experts have warned that the coronavirus may have been lifted, reporting an increase in the number of infants and babies with respiratory illness. .. The· Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Last month, we released a health recommendation warning about the increasing number of children infected with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). RSV usually surges in winter and can cause serious illness in children under the age of 5 and adults under the age of 5. Dr. Claudette Poole, a doctor of pediatric infectious diseases at Children’s of Alabama, said: NBC News The virus is likely to “supplement” from winter, when most of the country was under stricter coronavirus regulations. “My guess is that during the winter we suppressed normal circulation time, so now it’s like making up for the lost time,” said Dr. Poole. In most cases of RSV, the virus causes mild symptoms that resemble a common cold. However, it can develop into severe bronchitis and pneumonia in infants and the elderly. Normally, it kills about 500 children under the age of 5 each year. RSV activity remained low from May 2020 to March 2021, but the CDC reports that the number of cases has increased since late March. National Respiratory and Intestinal Virus Surveillance System (NREVSS), a laboratory-based surveillance network. Health experts say that reduced RSV circulation in winter may increase the risk of severe RSV symptoms because infants have not experienced normal levels of exposure to the virus compared to previous seasons. Said that it could mean. debt”. Immune debt can occur when people who are not exposed to normal levels of the virus or bacteria experience a surge in infection when they come into contact with the virus. Dr. Sean McTeig, Interim Head of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at the University of Kentucky Healthcare, told NBC News: Respiratory diseases like COVID-19If someone coughs or sneezes, it can spread through droplets in the air. The United States is not the only country experiencing a surge in RSV cases. New Zealand is also reporting an increase in children getting sick from respiratory viruses. According to the Institute of Environmental Sciences, the country has reported nearly 1,000 RSV cases in the last five weeks. In infants younger than 6 months, RSV can cause symptoms such as irritability, poor eating, and apnea. Older babies and toddlers can experience loss of appetite before coughing, fever, and wheezing. In a health advisory, the CDC stated that it was not possible to predict the spread, peak, or duration of viral activity because RSV spikes deviated from the typical circulation pattern of the virus. Health professionals advise parents to carefully monitor their children if they have an underlying health condition, given the current RSV spikes. Parents can also choose to have their child wear a mask when school begins in the fall as an additional barrier to protection from viruses such as RSV.

