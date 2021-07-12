Health
New single-dose COVID-19 vaccine that can be tested inhaled in animals
In the United States, vaccination rates are stagnant while people in many other countries are waiting to receive batches of doses. One way that may be fruitful in the fight against pandemics is with new vaccines that are inhaled rather than injected.In a treatise published in Science Advances, Researchers report how they tested the new SARS-CoV-2 vaccine in animals that can be administered as an inhaler.
Inhalable vaccines are less common than injectable and orally administered vaccines, but researchers have been developing them for some time. “We have been developing this vaccine platform for over 20 years and have begun developing a new vaccine formulation to combat COVID-19 early in the pandemic,” said Professor Biao He of the University of Georgia School of Infections. Co-leader of Disease and Research in the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Press release.. “Our preclinical data show that this vaccine not only prevents infection, but also significantly reduces the chance of infection.”
The vaccine is a harmless parainfluenza virus containing the SARS-CoV-2 peplomer. A single dose of the vaccine was given intranasally to mice and ferrets.
Experts discuss in a treatise how the vaccine produced a local immune response with antibodies and cell-mediated immunity. Researchers have found that it prevents death and the progression of the disease to the lower respiratory tract. They also observed that vaccination appeared to prevent transmission of the disease to vaccinated ferrets and unvaccinated ferrets that were cagemates.
Researchers believe that this type of vaccine is delivered to the upper respiratory tract where the infection occurs, so it is important to consider it. And finally if it’s approved for humans, it could be a game changer. In a press release, Dr. Paul McRae, a professor of pediatrics-pulmonary medicine, microbiology, and immunology and co-leader of research at the University of Iowa’s Carver Medical College, said: For people, it may help prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection and control the COVID-19 pandemic. “
