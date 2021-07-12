Recovering an addict reveals what an “alcoholic liver disorder” really looks like

Recovery addicts who are affected by liver damage and may wish to have a liver transplant are warned of the risk of alcohol abuse and are asked if they are pregnant because their liver is so enlarged.

Oregon-born Trina Beil, 49, is outspoken about the fight against alcohol and substance abuse at TikTok, arguing that she devours one-fifth of vodka a day and initially stops consuming doctors. I’m sharing what I was ignoring.

She is calm now, but nevertheless she suffers from many points of well-being as a result of substance abuse.She instructed BuzzFeed News That she is identified Hepatomegaly, irregular enlargement of the liver.

In late May, Trina video Shows what her abdominal “alcoholic liver damage” looks like, emphasizing that “it’s not a joke.”

‘Hi guys. This is not my abdominal diet. I’m Trina, an alcoholic. I’ve been removing stimulants for nearly two years and I’ve been calm for four and a half months, “she first mentioned viral clips.

“I didn’t pay attention to my experts when he instructed me to stop consuming, or I had a big liver problem, and-just here. Yesterday not good I bought a report. “

Trina defines the abdomen as “crushing” because the liver is so huge, saying: “When I try to eat or drink something, it’s very unpleasant.”

“If you’re wondering if you have to stop consuming, otherwise you’ll never think this will happen to you … it may be,” she adds. I did.

“I’m just exhibiting you here as a result of the facts of addiction and alcoholism. If you’re wondering if you’re quitting, you’re willing to do so hoping.”

Trina’s stunning videos have recorded 13.2 million views and received over 41,000 feedback. Many people thanked her for sharing her story to help others.

“Thank you for the courage to share this. I pray completely that you can be healed and elevated,” wrote one particular person.

“It’s a burden to share this with the relentless web, but I’m really grateful for spreading this kind of message,” added one other person.

“Thank you for the uncooked fact,” another person shared. “As a result of this video, there is no doubt that you will help an infinite number of people.”

Trina shared a lot of follow-up clips about the fight against addiction and the highway to her recovery, as well as the latest information on her well-being.

In her latest interview with BuzzFeed News, she defined that substance abuse at the age of 24 was a solution to boring the traumatic pain of a child.

“The reason I took them and stored them was the result of paralyzing all the problems I felt choking me from a young age,” she said.

Over the years, she has been obsessed with stimulants, alcohol and cigarettes. Her consumption rose when she gave up stimulants a few years ago.

“I used to be a beer woman, but when you need to get drunk, you notice, I might have shot one thing straight,” she recalled in one video. “For the last few years, I was consuming 5 minutes of vodka a day. Maybe I just shot it straight.”

“I ship my husband to the liquor store at 10 am, drink it, complete it around 6 pm, then ship my husband to the store to get two tall boys, Trulies. maybe.”

With the remaining months of consumption, Trina spit out every time she took a shot.

“I knew I used to be out of control and spent hundreds of dollars, and I was treating my husband very badly,” she said. ‘He is the most effective factor that has ever happened in my life and I had to change the angle and pull up the giant women’s panties.

Difficult to deal with: Trina said the liver was “pressing on the abdomen” and that eating or drinking something would be “very uncomfortable”.

Warning: “I suffered from liver damage caused by consuming too much medicine and not listening,” she said. “I never thought it might happen to me. I thought I was invincible before. Now I’m here.”

In another clip, she shared some of the physical signs of alcohol abuse that matched the prognosis of most cancers three years ago.

Trina said she was suffering from “extreme panic assault”, swelling of her ankles and legs, bloody stools, and bloody stools, “I felt my abdomen was through a grinder.”

“My abdomen isn’t soft. It doesn’t shake. It’s a painstaking task,” she defined in one video. “I’m not pregnant. I have no acidity and no water in my abdomen. Many people are shocked about it.”

In June, she replaced her health by saying that MRI confirmed that she had liver damage and might want a liver transplant.

“I’m exhausted, but you find myself doing this. I just want to get rid of this consciousness,” she said. “If you’re thinking about choosing a drink or even asking if you should stop, stop.

“I’m not saying this happens to everyone, but it’s substance and alcohol abuse. I’ve had liver damage due to too much drug consumption and not listening. I Never thought it might happen to me. I thought it was invincible before. Now I’m here. “