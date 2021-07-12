A new coronavirus variant that appears to be too contagious for hotel quarantine

In early May, two isolated people in an adjacent hotel room in the Australian city of Adelaide opened their doors to each other within seconds to collect food. Health officials believe that the virus may have been sufficient to spread from a man in a hotel room to a man in another room by an aerial infection.

A man suspected of being infected at a hotel visited Melbourne, leading to the outbreak and blockage of Australia’s second-largest city, according to health officials.

Due to these cases and the spread of new highly infectious coronavirus strains, officials in some countries are considering relaxing travel restrictions in the United States and Europe as immunization levels rise. Instead, it is advisable to reconsider whether the hotel is the best place to quarantine returnees.

Australia and China are planning a new specially designed quarantine center that public health experts say is more effective in preventing virus leaks. Other companies, such as New Zealand, are considering similar steps.

All three countries are using hotel quarantine, among other pandemic security measures, to significantly reduce the number of cases compared to other regions. However, the new variants are so contagious that the virus does not leak easily and requires tighter containment to control, especially in areas where vaccine adoption is relatively slow, such as Australia and New Zealand. Health professionals are concerned. According to Our World in Data, Australia is fully vaccinated with about 9% of the population and New Zealand with about 10%. This shows that about 16% of China’s population was fully vaccinated by June 10. Since then, 500 million doses have been inoculated.

Amanda Kvarsvig, an epidemiologist at the University of Otago, said: Wellington, New Zealand. “The challenge of infection prevention in a hotel environment puts both staff and guests at risk of infection.”

