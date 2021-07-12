You can now access New Jersey COVID vaccine records from your mobile app





New Jersey can throw away carrying Coronavirus The vaccination card was announced on Monday, as the State Department of Health has introduced a free app that residents can use to access vaccine records. The Docket app, which officials say is safe, is available from Gov, both Apple and Google Play app stores. Phil Murphy Said on monday His latest COVID-19 briefing in Trenton.. Murphy claimed that this was not a so-called vaccination passport. This is a document that indicates that you are vaccinated and that you can enter a particular place. “For absolute clarity, this is not a passport,” said the Democratic Governor. “The docket is only intended to give residents easy access to their COVID vaccination records, especially if the vaccination card is damaged or lost.” But Republicans have warned that the app is the “first step” in New Jersey vaccine passports. “Is it an app that keeps vaccination records? Sounds like a passport to us,” the Republican Party said in a statement Monday. Businesses and venues may require you to submit a vaccination record for entry into New Jersey, but the state does not require it. Murphy says he hasn’t opposed his vaccine passport yet, but he hasn’t opposed his vaccine passport. “I’m not hell,” he said on Monday. Progress can be seen. … but we are not yet where we need it, especially in the black and brown communities. And I will continue to believe until I give everything we get and everyone has fair access to the vaccine. I’m open-minded, but I don’t think the timing is right. ” State Health Commissioner Judith Persicily said the app is valid for people who are vaccinated in New Jersey and have an email or phone number registered in the state system. Authorities did not report the cost of the app. Murphy also said the app is currently limited to COVID-19 vaccination records, but will be extended to include entire records from the state’s immune information system. Republicans also warned about it. “Governor Murphy owes us more explanation than just a slide at his briefing,” said the State party. New Jersey is one of the highest immunization rates in the country, with more than 5.11 million people living, working or studying here fully vaccinated. However, state vaccination rates have slowed in recent months, with about 4 million people unvaccinated here. An early coronavirus hotspot, Most COVID-19 deaths per capita In the United States, we’ve seen that daily number drop to some of the lowest levels in the last 16 months. However, as authorities continue to warn of highly contagious delta variants of the virus, the number of newly identified cases has increased recently. Officials say unvaccinated people have caused recent incidents and are at greatest risk. Monday state Reported another 227 confirmed cases And four more died. Our journalism needs your support.Subscribe today NJ.com..

