Indiana: 157 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend | Health and Science





The Indiana Department of Health today said that 157 additional Hoogers were diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and the number of Indiana residents currently known to have had the new coronavirus after the previous day’s dashboard revision. Announced that the number of people was 757,904. To date, 13,496 Hoogers have been confirmed dead in COVID-19, the State Department of Health said in a statement. Based on the clinical diagnosis of patients with no recorded positive tests, he said that an additional 427 potential deaths have been reported so far. A total of 3,617,583 unique individuals were tested in Indiana, starting with 3,600,537 on Tuesday, according to a statement. Since February 26, 2020, 10,970,177 tests have been reported to the state, including unique individual repeat tests. To find test sites around the state, visit the following websites: https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ Click the COVID-19 inspection information link. Fuscher over 12 years old can be vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals under the age of 18 are only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. To find a vaccination clinic near you, please visit: https://ourshot.in.gov Or, if you don’t have access to your computer or need help, call 211. Reservations are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted on most sites. The Mobile Vaccination Clinic will take place Tuesday and Wednesday from 9am to 5pm at 270 Morton Street in Shipshewana. This week, mobile vaccination clinics will also be held at the county fairs in Koskiasco and Noble. The Warsaw Clinic will be held Wednesday through Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm at the Cosiusco County Fair, 1400 E. Smith Street. The Kendalville Clinic will be held Thursday and Friday from 3pm to 8pm at the Noble County Fair, 580N. .. Fair street, merchant building. According to the statement, IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. If you need transportation to your vaccine appointment, call 1-888-IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and select option 9. As of today, there are 5,711,880 doses in Indiana, according to a statement. This includes 2,841,438 initial doses and 2,870,442 complete vaccinated individuals. Fully vaccinated numbers represent those who received a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and those who received a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.journalgazette.net/article/20210712/WEB/210719944 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos