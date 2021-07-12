Connect with us

COVID renewal, variants, and vaccinations

Dr. Bradley Bandland

COVID-19 has some elements of great concern. First and foremost, incidents are on the rise again in Texas and throughout the country. There is an increase of about 10% weekly for more than 2 weeks. Hospitalization is also increasing. Prior to this, these numbers declined for a long period of time, then became plateaus, and are now continuously increasing over a few weeks. This is a fact, and the fact is stubborn.

You can’t change demographics, but you can understand and respond to them. Some contexts are: Researchers recently monitored by a group of approximately 4000 healthcare professionals and first responders, including in Texas, from December 2020 to April 2021. The results were published in the New England Journal of Medicine, of which 172 were ill with COVID during that time. Of these, only 5 were fully vaccinated, 11 received one of two vaccinations, and the other 156 who received COVID were unvaccinated. Looking at these same data in another way, evidence shows that the full vaccination series provides about 91% protection and partial vaccination provides about 81% protection. Also, other sources have shown that almost all recent hospitalizations and deaths are unvaccinated individuals.

Two main types of vaccines

There are two main types of COVID-19 vaccines. The first shots available were from Pfizer, and shortly afterwards the Moderna vaccine became available.

There are concerns about the vaccination itself. There are two main types of COVID-19 vaccines. The first shots available were from Pfizer, and shortly afterwards the Moderna vaccine became available. Both of these are known as mRNA vaccines. This is because it consists of a whole new type of vaccine that uses messenger RNA to direct the body’s own molecular mechanisms to build proteins that ultimately elicit an immune response in the body.

