COVID renewal, variants, and vaccinations

Dr. Bradley Bandland

COVID-19 has some elements of great concern. First and foremost, incidents are on the rise again in Texas and throughout the country. There is an increase of about 10% weekly for more than 2 weeks. Hospitalization is also increasing. Prior to this, these numbers declined for a long period of time, then became plateaus, and are now continuously increasing over a few weeks. This is a fact, and the fact is stubborn.

You can’t change demographics, but you can understand and respond to them. Some contexts are: Researchers recently monitored by a group of approximately 4000 healthcare professionals and first responders, including in Texas, from December 2020 to April 2021. The results were published in the New England Journal of Medicine, of which 172 were ill with COVID during that time. Of these, only 5 were fully vaccinated, 11 received one of two vaccinations, and the other 156 who received COVID were unvaccinated. Looking at these same data in another way, evidence shows that the full vaccination series provides about 91% protection and partial vaccination provides about 81% protection. Also, other sources have shown that almost all recent hospitalizations and deaths are unvaccinated individuals.

Two main types of vaccines

There are concerns about the vaccination itself. There are two main types of COVID-19 vaccines. The first shots available were from Pfizer, and shortly afterwards the Moderna vaccine became available. Both of these are known as mRNA vaccines. This is because it consists of a whole new type of vaccine that uses messenger RNA to direct the body’s own molecular mechanisms to build proteins that ultimately elicit an immune response in the body.

Other vaccines in the country are from Johnson & Johnson (jointly with J & J and Janssen) and use a more familiar type of technology that injects a modified virus into the body to elicit an immune response. doing. AstraZeneca is another company that owns a similar vaccine that is widely used in other parts of the world but not used in the United States.

The best evidence shows that there are risks associated with these vaccines, as they are present in all vaccines, and in fact all drugs. We know that the likelihood of certain side effects will depend on your personal history, such as age, gender, genetics, exposure and medication.

Explanation of risk factors

For example, women of reproductive age who are vaccinated with J & J or AstraZeneca are at risk for certain blood coagulation disorders. They are at risk of 1 in 10,000 people suffering from this disorder, but the risk of the same thing happening without vaccine is 1 to 2 in 100,000. This should be compared to the de facto certainty that there is a blood coagulation disorder if you become very ill with COVID-19.

Everyone hospitalized with COVID has some sort of abnormal blood coagulation. Causes of death are often associated with abnormal blood clotting. The mRNA vaccine appears to be associated with myocardial inflammation (myocarditis) in young men and boys after vaccination with one of these vaccines. However, myocarditis is much more common and severe in this same population of COVIDs. After all, the side effects seen with vaccines are also seen with COVID-19, at least as common in the disease as after vaccination. In addition, there are all the other bad things that COVID causes. Moreover!

Alpha and delta variants

There are also great concerns about variants. The original virus is sometimes called Wuhan-1. It is a variant that has caused numerous deaths in Italy and New York. Before so many local cases occurred, the variant was superior to another variant known as the D614G. These two types are often grouped together and are called the original or “wild type”. The D614G variant spread faster (it was more contagious) but did not cause worse disease. That variant was soon replaced by another variant known in the UK as B.1.1.7 or “alpha. *”.

Alpha mutants are about twice as contagious, causing illnesses that are about twice as likely to result in hospitalization and nearly twice as likely to cause death. Until very recently, when the Delta variant became dominant, it became the dominant strain here.

Delta spreads 2-4 times faster than wild-type and is at least twice as likely to lead to serious illness, hospitalization, or death. However, studies have shown that treatments and vaccines work with alpha and delta mutants as well as wild-type. There are two other types that are potentially of great concern.

Other variants avoid vaccines

In South Africa, a variant known as beta (also known as B.1.351) was talked about when the vaccine provided only 50-70% protection instead of 70-100% protection for the other types tested. became. There is another variant that appears to have originated in Brazil, which has a similar ability to evade the vaccine. Known as gamma (also known as B.1.1.28.1 or P.1), it contributed to most of 1.85 million new cases and 50,800 deaths in Brazil last month. For comparison, there were 1.5 million new cases and 45,000 deaths in India during the same period. India’s population is six times that of Brazil’s 214 million.

Good news

The best news about mutants is this: Vaccines reduce the chances of illness with beta and gamma mutants by only 50-70%, but vaccines are nearly 100% against severe illness and death from these mutants. Provides protection. The best news about vaccines is that they are available to everyone who needs them, that is, anyone over the age of 12. At Ballinger, call Ballinger Memorial Hospital Clinic (325) 365-5737. Then you can choose one of the three qualified shots. Similarly, in winter, call North Lanels Hospital Clinic (325) 754-1317. Supply may be limited.

* Due to the power structure, it was politically incorrect to name the virus or variant according to its place of origin, so the British variant is alpha, the South African variant is beta, and the Brazilian variant is beta. Was proclaimed to be called. Is gamma, the Indian variant is delta, and the Peruvian variant is lambda.