Weekly COVID-19 cases in Brevard increased by 40.8%.Florida cases surged 51.4%





With 23,747 cases reported, there was a 51.4% increase in new coronavirus cases in Florida during the week ending Sunday. Last week there were 15,684 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Brevard County reported 697 cases last week. A week ago, 495 cases were reported. This is an increase of 40.8%. Throughout the pandemic, 45,144 cases and 914 deaths have been reported. Florida ranks third among the states with the fastest per capita spread of the coronavirus, according to a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States increased by 47.5% from the previous week, with 136,187 cases reported. With 6.45% of the country’s population, Florida had 17.44% of the country’s case last week. Nationally, 43 states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week. In many places, no cases and deaths were reported around July 4, so these cases shift to the next week, resulting in inaccurate weekly comparisons. Within Florida, the worst weekly outbreaks per capita occurred in the Baker, Nassau, and Bradford counties. Overall, the newest case was added in Miami-Dade County, with 4,371 cases. Duval County, 2,139 cases. Broward County has 2,136 people. Weekly case numbers increased in 64 counties from the previous week. The largest increase from last week’s pace was in the Miami-Dade, Duval and Orange counties. >> See how your community has progressed with recent cases of coronavirus Florida ranks 21st in the state, with at least one vaccination, with 54.8% of its population vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 55.5%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. The most used Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks. In the week ending Sunday, Florida reported an additional 227,746 vaccinations, including 121,518 initial doses. Last week, the state received 537,139 vaccinations, including 225,470 initial doses. In total, Florida reported that it administered a total dose of 21,527,263. According to another data released Friday by the Florida Department of Health, 298,197 Brevard residents have been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine. This is 55% of the population over 12 years old and 49% of the total population. Last week, 1,898 people were vaccinated. Last week, Brevard’s new case positive rate was 11.1%, while the state-wide positive rate was 7.8%. Last week, the number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants was 107.8 in the state as a whole, compared to 113.4 in Brevard. Throughout Florida, cases decreased in three counties and in Glades, Dixie, and Liberty counties. In Florida, 172 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before that, 213 people were reported dead. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 2,404,895 people have been coronavirus-positive and 38,157 have died from the disease in Florida, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 33,853,948 people are positive and 607,156 are dead. >> Follow coronavirus cases throughout the United States Dave Berman contributed to this report. USA TODAY Network publishes a localized version of this story on news sites nationwide, generated using data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you have any questions about your data or story, please contact Mike Stucka. [email protected]..

