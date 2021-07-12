



New research reveals how ghosts of dementia and chronic pain reduce people’s desire to live in the elderly. According to a study conducted at the Robert N. Butler Columbia Aging Center based in, among Norwegians over the age of 60, a virtual unfavorable life scenario with the strongest effects caused by dementia and chronic pain The desire to live older has been greatly reduced by the Columbia Mailman School of Public Health.

This treatise is one of the first to study life expectancy (PLE) based on virtual health and living conditions. The findings are published in the July issue of the journal. Age and aging.. The research team was led by Dr. Vegard Skirbekk, a professor of population and family health using Norwegian data, due to the relatively long life expectancy at birth. He investigated how six health and living conditions affect PLE after age 60, with age, gender, education, marriage status, cognitive function, self-reported loneliness, and chronic pain, respectively. Was evaluated. The analysis included data from a population-based NORSE-Oppland County study on health and living conditions based on a representative sample of the population aged 60-69, 70-79, and 80+. Data collection took place in three waves: 2017, 2018 and 2019. A total of 948 people participated in the interviews and health examinations. Skirbekk and colleagues asked 825 community residents over the age of 60, “If you were free to choose, how old would you like to live?” The results show that among Norwegians over the age of 60, hypothetical adverse life scenarios, such as the effects of dementia and chronic pain, have significantly reduced the desire of older people to live. It was. A weaker negative PLE effect was found due to the potential for loss of spouse and poverty. According to Skirbekk, “dementia is at the top of the list of conditions that people prefer short-lived, which is especially challenging given the rapid increase in dementia over the next few years.” Life expectancy was 91.4 years, with no difference between males and females, but older participants had higher PLEs than younger participants. The single PLE was unaffected by the possibility of feeling lonely. Highly educated people had lower PLEs for dementia and chronic pain. “Despite the fact that a significant increase in life expectancy occurs at an age after the experience of loss or disability is widespread, how long an individual lives given the effects of such adverse living conditions. There was very little scientific evidence about it, “said Skirbekk.

Story source: material Provided by Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health.. Note: The content can be edited in style and length.

