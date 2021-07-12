Artificial intelligence has the potential to become a new blueprint for precision drug discovery

Credit: CC0 public domain



Written online on July 12, 2021 in Nature Communications. Researchers at the University of California, San Diego Medical School are explaining a new approach to using machine learning to look for disease targets and predict whether a drug is likely to be FDA-approved.

Research results can significantly change the way researchers screen big data to find meaningful information that will have significant benefits to patients, the pharmaceutical industry, and the national health system.

“Academic labs and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have access to an unlimited amount of’big data’and better tools than ever to analyze such data.But despite these amazing advances in technology, the success rate is medicine Today’s discoveries are less than in the 1970s. ” Dr. Pradipta Gauche, MD, senior author of the study and professor of medicine and cytomolecular medicine at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine, said.

“This is primarily a fully functional drug in a preclinical inbreeding model that is genetically or otherwise identical to each other, such as laboratory mice, with each individual and their. disease It’s unique. It is this volatility in the clinic that is considered to be the Achilles heel of any drug discovery program. “

In a new study, Ghosh et al. Replaced the first and last steps of preclinical drug discovery with two new approaches developed within the University of California, San Diego Network Medical Institute (iNetMed).Technology and enhancement Human health..

Researcher used Disease model Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a complex, multifaceted, recurrent autoimmune disease characterized by inflammation of the lining of the intestine.IBD affects all ages and reduces the patient’s quality of life Drug discovery It is difficult to treat because the two patients do not behave in the same way.

The first step, called target identification, used an artificial intelligence (AI) technique developed by iNetMed’s computational department, The Center for Precision Computational System Network (PreCSN). The AI ​​approach helps model the disease by using a map of continuous changes in gene expression at the onset and during the disease. What distinguishes this mapping from other existing models is the use of mathematical precision to recognize and extract all possible basic rules of gene expression patterns, many of which are overlooked in current methodologies. It is.

The underlying algorithm ensures that the identified gene expression patterns are “invariant” regardless of the different disease cohorts. In other words, PreCSN creates a map that extracts information that applies to all IBD patients.

“To HeadA direct comparison demonstrated the superiority of this approach over existing methodologies in order to accurately predict “winners” and “losers.” Clinical trial“Gauche said.

The final step, called target validation in preclinical models, was performed in the first Phase “0” clinical trial using live biobanks of organoids created from IBD patients at the Humanoid Research Excellence Center (CoRE). .. iNetMed translation arm.

The Phase “0” approach tests the efficacy of drugs identified using AI models in a human disease organoid model, which is human cells cultured in a 3D environment that mimics in vitro disease. In this case, the intestinal dish suffering from IBD.

The concept of the “Phase 0” trial was developed because most drugs fail somewhere between Phases I and III. Before proceeding to clinic patients, “Phase 0″ tests efficacy in a human disease model in which ineffective compounds may be rejected prematurely. This process can save millions of dollars. ” Dr. Soumita Das, co-chief author of the study, director of the HUMANOID Center, and associate professor of pathology at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine, said.

Biopsy tissue for the study was taken during a colonoscopy procedure involving IBD patients. These biopsies were used as a source of stem cells for the growth of organoids.

“There were two major surprises. First, despite being separated from the immune cells of the intestinal wall and the trillions of microbes on the intestinal wall, these organoids from IBD patients feature the distinctive features of leaky gut. It turns out that the cell boundaries are broken. “

“Second, the drugs identified by the AI ​​model not only repaired the broken barriers, but also protected them from the onslaught of pathogens added to the intestinal model. These findings indicate that the drug has acute flare. For maintenance therapy to prevent such flares. “

Researchers have found that the computational approach has a surprisingly high level of accuracy across a diverse cohort of patients with IBD, and along with the Phase “0” approach, is the first to restore and protect the leaky gut barrier in IBD. We have developed an in-class treatment.

“Our study shows how to mathematically accurately determine the likelihood of success in a phase III clinical trial for any target,” said PreCSN, co-lead author of the study, an associate professor. Dr. Debashis Sahoo said. At the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine and the University of California, San Diego, Department of Pediatrics and Computer Science.

“Our approach is to understand how the disease progresses, assess the potential benefits of the drug, and strategize how to use a combination of treatments when the current treatment fails. It may provide predictive horsepower to help with, “Sahoo said.

The authors said the next step would include testing whether a drug that passed a human phase 0 trial in a dish could pass a phase III trial in the clinic. Also, can the same methodology be used for other diseases, from different types of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease?

“Our blueprint has the potential to break through the status quo and provide better medicine for chronic diseases for which there is still no better cure,” Gauche said.

For more information:

Debashis Sahoo et al, Artificial Intelligence Guided the Discovery of Barrier Protective Therapy in Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Nature Communications (2021). Debashis Sahoo et al, Artificial Intelligence Guided the Discovery of Barrier Protective Therapy in Inflammatory Bowel Disease,(2021). DOI: 10.1038 / s41467-021-24470-5