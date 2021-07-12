Health
I quit the ketogenic diet after losing £ 120. Here are five rules from which I still follow on my weight loss journey.
I lost £ 120 after the ketogenic diet and learned some important lessons along the way.
For my current weight loss journey, I choose Whole Foods whenever possible.
It is important not to compare your progress with that of others on a similar journey.
About two years ago, I followed a ketogenic diet, fasted intermittently, and went to the gym about six days a week, losing more than £ 120.But I was suffering from the restrictive nature of my lifestyle, It exacerbated the problem I had with food.
Since then, I’ve regained around £ 60 and embarked on a new weight loss journey. Hopefully in a more sustainable way.
But I’m trying to lose weight again, so I’m taking some notes from Ketogenic diet..
Here are some of the rules I followed and I’m incorporating them My current weight loss journey:
I’m still tracking calories and confirming that I’m deficient
I seemed to lose weight comfortably while I was drinking keto, but I wouldn’t have been if I hadn’t tracked my calorie intake.
anyway How to eat you follow, You generally have to be sustainable Burn more calories than you burn To lose weight.
I’m exercising to increase my deficit, but I keep track of everything I eat and drink in MyFitnessPal so that I don’t exceed my calorie content and reach my key nutrient goals. I focus on eating enough protein, then put fat and carbs around it.
But Tracking macros can be overwhelming, Especially for those at risk of developing eating disorders.
You can prioritize Whole Foods while enjoying carbs
High-carbohydrate foods are usually off-limits, as a typical ketogenic diet is made up of 75% fat, 20% protein, and less than 5% carbohydrates.
Even if I don’t eat like that anymore Priority is given to Whole Foods, Vegetables, fruits and other untreated and unrefined options.
But now there is a wider range of options. You can enjoy sweet potatoes, brown rice, and high-carb vegetables such as carrots, peas, and squash on a regular basis.
Hydration is also an important part of any diet
The number of calories you burn and the nutrition of the food you eat are certainly important factors, Hydration..
I aim to drink at least 3 liters of water a day.
Drinking water does not lose weight on its own, Helps people burn less calories Some people mistake thirst for hunger.
Don’t compare your journey with that of others
Your result is always different from the result of the next person, and it’s ok.
I lost weight pretty quickly in Keto, but there were still people View on Instagram Those who shed it faster and thought I looked better than me, and that progress I really admired.
So I had to stay focused on my goals. It took me a while to actually internalize the lesson, but that’s the advice I have with me today.
I have learned to trust the process and be patient
At the end of the day Weight loss is not linear.. I didn’t lose weight overnight (like more than two years), so I don’t lose weight immediately.
Just because the scale may go up for a week doesn’t mean that all progress has been lost or that the lifestyle isn’t working.
It took me a long time to learn patience. Sometimes you want to rush the process to reach your minimum weight again, but you’re always aware that consistency is important and that if you keep going, you’ll reach your goals.
