Redundant modular networks support proper brain communication





Credits: Table / CC0 public domain Remember your phone number, or the directions you just mentioned. That way, your brain will be actively communicating in many areas. Working memory is thought to depend on the interaction between these regions, but how these brain regions interact and properly represent memory remains a mystery. At Baylor College of Medicine, Dr. Nuo Lee, an assistant professor of neuroscience and a McNair scholar, and his colleagues Brain region Involved in working memory, we found evidence that modular network tissue is important for sustained neural activity. How brain regions communicate Li and his colleagues were able to see that each hemisphere of the brain had a separate expression of memory. However, the hemispheres are sometimes tightly tuned so that you can get very consistent information across the hemispheres in your working memory. In their study, researchers needed to engage mice in simple behaviors and store specific information. They were trained to delay the instructed action for a few seconds. Time dilation Gave researchers the opportunity to see Brain activity During the memory process. “We saw many neurons working together to fire from both hemispheres of the cortex at the same time. When activity increased in one region, the other region continued closely. I thought the interaction between the hemispheres was the cause of this memory, “says Li. Li and his colleagues recorded activity in each hemisphere and showed that each made their own copy of the information during the memory process. So how do the two hemispheres communicate? Li explained that optogenetics can be used to destroy information in a single hemisphere, in the meantime affecting thousands of neurons. Memory Limits. What they found was unexpected. “When we are confused hemisphere, Other regions have turned off communications, essentially preventing corruption from spreading and affecting activities in other regions, “Lee said. Not only are they connected to allow the flow of electricity, but they also monitor failures and shut down connections if necessary to prevent failures throughout the power grid. “” Byungwoo Kang, a student at Stanford University, worked with Dr. Shaul Druckmann and his PhD to develop a theoretical analysis and network simulation of this process. This modular tissue in the brain is important for the robustness of sustained neural activity. I showed that there is. This robustness may be related to the brain’s ability to withstand certain injuries and protect cognitive function from distractions. “Understanding the redundant modular tissue of the brain brainNatural information processing. ” Children’s brain activity reveals their memory abilities For more information:

Guang Chen et al, Modularity and Robustness of Frontal Cortex Network, cell (2021). Journal information:

cell



Guang Chen et al, Modularity and Robustness of Frontal Cortex Network,(2021). DOI: 10.1016 / j.cell.2021.05.026 Provided by

Baylor College of Medicine



Estimate: Redundant Modular Network, Proper Brain Communication Obtained from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-07-redundant-modular-network-proper-brain.html (7 2021) on July 12, 2021 March 12 Day) This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair trade for personal research or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://floridanewstimes.com/redundant-modular-networks-support-proper-brain-communication/303721/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos