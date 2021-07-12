Health
NB COVID-19 Summary: 1 week, no new cases, state ready to meet double dose target by 27 July
According to one data launcher, New Brunswick showed no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and the state is ready to reach its goal of two doses by the end of the month, six days before schedule.
A total of 4,049 COVID-19 vaccines were given on Sunday. COVID-19 dashboard show.
More than 353,600 New Brandswickers over the age of 12, or 51% of the eligible population, are currently receiving two COVID vaccinations.
In addition, about 166,430 people need to get a second shot.
Sunday’s dose was less than half of the 8,977 shots given on Saturday, but the seven-day average is still 10,560, a Fredericton-based software developer tracking state vaccine data for the past few months. Oliver Duek said.
At the current pace, he said, the state would reach its goal of fully vaccination of 75 percent of the eligible population by July 27.
Target below Road to green August 2nd is New Brunswick Day.
When the threshold is reached, if COVID hospitalization is low and all healthy areas remain at the yellow COVID alert level, the state will terminate the state of emergency and lift all public health restrictions.
As of Monday, many people who received the first dose did not have the opportunity to receive a second dose when they qualified. People can take a second dose 28 days after the first dose.
Dueck said that about one-third of those who were eligible for the second dose had not yet taken the first dose.
With 481 initial doses on Sunday, the number of New Brunswckers receiving at least one dose reached 551,682, or 79.6% of the eligible population. COVID-19 dashboard show.
The state is hosting more Mobile Walk-in Crodana Clinics this week. One is ongoing on Monday at Fredericton’s Kinsmen Club, 141 School Street, until 7 pm.
Other clinics are:
- Fredericton — Marysville Walk-in Clinic at 231 Canada Street from noon to 6 pm on Tuesday
- Hillsborough — Kiwanis Community Center, 47 Legion St., Tuesday, 11 am-6pm
- Perth and Tober — River Valley Civic Center, 11 School Street, Thursday, noon to 6 pm
- Dorchester — Dochester Veterans Community Hall, 4955 Main Street, Thursday, 10 am-4pm
- Plaster lock — Tobique Lions Community Center, 61 Everett Ln. , Friday, 10:30 am to 4:00 pm
- Salisbury — Salisbury Baptist Church, 3128 Main St., Friday, 10 am-4pm
Anyone over the age of 12 is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.They can Book online Through Horizon or Vitalité Health Network Clinic, or Participating pharmacies..
You will be asked to bring a Medicare card. Signed consent form, And for those who received the second dose, a copy of the immunization record received after the first dose.
Those who have booked an appointment but were able to get vaccinated elsewhere earlier will be asked to cancel the appointment when they are no longer needed.
Online immune record
New Brunswick will have an online COVID-19 immunological record by the end of July, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday.
This information can be accessed from the MyHealthNB portal. You can now log in to this portal to access the results of the COVID-19 screening test.
However, it said that people should keep a paper record of the immunity they received after vaccination “as official evidence of vaccination.”
“Keep it in a safe place, keep a copy and take a picture.”
Starting Monday, people participating in vaccination appointments will receive instructions to register for a MyHealthNB account, the department said in a news release.
For those who have already been vaccinated and do not have a MyHealthNB account, details of the registration process will be provided in the coming weeks, he said.
5 active cases
There are five active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, public health said Monday.
One in the state is hospitalized for respiratory illness but is not in the intensive care unit.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,336 COVID-19 cases have been identified in New Brunswick, with 2,284 recovery and 46 COVID-related deaths so far.
A total of 369,164 tests were conducted, including 675 on Sunday.
Horizon encourages masking “hard work” among staff and doctors
The Horizon Health Network issued a memo last week urging all staff and doctors to work diligently on masking.
But a spokeswoman said compliance wasn’t an issue, and notes were just a reminder.
“We are pleased to report that the modified screening process has improved mask compliance upon entry into Horizon,” Chief Human Resources Officer Erin Arsenault said in an internal note obtained by CBC News. writing.
“But when you move through the workplace, we need your help and your continued diligence.
“Make sure you always wear a mask, whether you’re working that day, relaxing on a break, or working with a colleague.”
The only exception is when you are sitting and eating at least 2 meters away from others.
Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Health Officer, pointed out that wearing a mask and physical distance are two of the most important tools in the fight against COVID-19.
“We have seen how quickly the outbreak of COVID-19 can occur and how many people will be affected by these outbreaks.”
“Wearing masks at Horizon and Horizon facilities Mandatory,“The memo is in bold.
It is also mandatory to fill out a self-screening questionnaire before admission and wash your hands at the time of admission, which is added in bold.
According to Margaret Melanson, Vice President of Quality and Patient-Centered Care, Horizon continues to maintain “very high compliance” with staff and doctors wearing masks.
“This reminder was just to emphasize that we haven’t taken precautions yet and need continuous vigilance as the state moves into the green phase,” she said in an email. ..
“Horizon has been shown by staff and physicians throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to comply with the Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) protocol, ensure proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE), and comply with ongoing directives. I am very proud of my efforts. Masking. “
What to do if you have symptoms
People worried that COVID-19 may be possible Take a self-assessment test online..
According to public health, symptoms of the disease include fever above 38 ° C, new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new malaise, and dyspnea.
For children, symptoms also include purple markings on the fingers and toes.
People with any of these symptoms should be at home and call Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor and follow the instructions.
