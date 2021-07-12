Health
Green County COVID-19 cases increased by 44%. MO cases surged 49.4%
Missouri surges in new coronavirus cases In the week ending on Sunday, 9,926 cases were reported, an increase of 49.4%. Last week, there were 6,646 new cases of the virus. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)..
Missouri ranks second among the fastest coronavirus spreads per capita, according to USA TODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States increased by 47.5% from the previous week, with 136,187 cases reported. With 1.99 percent of the country’s population, Missouri had 7.29 percent of the country’s case last week. Nationally, 43 states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week.
In many places, no cases and deaths were reported around July 4, so these cases shift to the next week, resulting in inaccurate weekly comparisons.
Green County reported 1,300 cases And the deaths of four people last week. A week ago, 903 cases and 4 deaths were reported. Throughout the pandemic, 33,115 cases and 496 deaths have been reported.
Christian County reported 419 cases and one death last week. A week ago, it reported 236 cases and one death. Through the pandemic, 9,787 cases and 98 deaths have been reported.
Taney County reported 330 cases and two deaths last week. A week ago, 173 cases and 2 deaths were reported. Through the pandemic, 6,498 cases and 104 deaths have been reported.
More:Springfield Hospital is struggling with staffing and ventilators as COVID-19 continues to surge
Webster County reported 168 cases and two deaths last week. A week ago, 129 cases and 2 deaths were reported. Throughout the pandemic, 4,328 cases and 59 deaths have been reported.
Within Missouri, the worst weekly outbreaks per capita occurred in the Tanny, Pork, and Christian counties. Overall, the newest case was added in Green County, with 1,300 cases. St. Louis County, 819 cases. And Jasper County, 553. Weekly cases increased in 85 counties from the previous week. The worst increase from last week’s pace was in Green, Kansas City and St. Charles County.
>> See how your community has progressed with recent cases of coronavirus
Missouri ranks 37th in the state, with at least one vaccination, with 45.9% of its population vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 55.5%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, The most used in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks.
In the week ending Sunday, Missouri reported an additional 50,055 vaccinations, including 31,801 initial doses. Last week, the state received 84,402 vaccinations, including 44,721 initial doses. Overall, Missouri reported a total of 5,209,747 doses.
More:Ozark’s mom, directed by Kristi Fulnecky, sues CEO Cox Health with a “COVID” promo code and social media screenshots.
Throughout Missouri, cases decreased in 20 counties, the most in Adair, Nodaway, and Pemiscot counties.
In Missouri, 46 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before that, 82 people were reported dead.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 639,668 people have been coronavirus-positive and 9,804 have died of the disease in Missouri, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 33,853,948 people are positive and 607,156 are dead.
Note: In Missouri, the “county” county here includes St. Louis County and St. Louis City (listed here as St. Louis City County). Kansas City is individually divided by Johns Hopkins University. The aggregates listed here are created from 116 “county” entries.
>> Follow coronavirus cases throughout the United States
USA TODAY Network publishes a localized version of this story on news sites nationwide, generated using data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you have any questions about your data or story, please contact Mike Stucka. [email protected]..
