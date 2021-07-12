Mathematicians are developing groundbreaking modeling toolkits for predicting the impact of COVID-19 in the region-ScienceDaily





The Sussex team, including university mathematicians, has created a new modeling toolkit that predicts the effects of COVID-19 at the regional level with unprecedented accuracy.Details are published in International Journal of Epidemiology, And can be used online by other local governments, as the UK appears to be heading for another wave of infection.

This study used daily COVID-19 status reports from local Sussex hospitals and healthcare. This includes hospitalization, discharge, bed occupancy, and death. Throughout the pandemic, the newly published modeling was used by local NHS and public health services to predict infection levels, allowing public services to plan when and how to allocate medical resources. The team is currently making modeling available to other local governments for use via the halogen toolkit. Anotida Madzvamuse, a professor of mathematical and computational biology at the University of Sussex’s Faculty of Mathematical Physics, who led the study, said: “We conducted this study as a swift response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our aim is to provide support in accurately predicting and predicting the impact of regional outbreaks to guide medical demand and capacity. It was to provide and strengthen the capabilities of the local NHS and public health teams. Policy making and public health decisions. “ “Working with leading mathematicians Dr. James Van Yperen and Dr. Eduard Campillo-Funollet to create epidemiological models, fit models to local datasets to infer model parameters, and predict short- and medium-term effects of COVID. Predictable. -19 occurrences. “We are really pleased that our modeling was of great value to local health services and people. The modeling approach predicts the dynamics of other conditions such as winter flu and mental health problems. Can be used by local governments to. “ Professor Anjum Memon, chair of epidemiology and public health medicine at BSMS and co-author of the study, said: “The world is experiencing a surge in regional and regional hotspots and COVID-19 infections. Regional data-based epidemiological models inform all local governments in the UK and other countries of medical demand. Can be used to: capacity, emergency planning, response to drug and oxygen supply, prescription, tightening or lifting of legal regulations, implementation of precautionary measures. “ “This model also serves as an excellent tool for monitoring the competitive situation of respiratory infections after the deregulation of COVID-19 in the UK on July 19 and during the winter. I will. “ Kate Gilchrist, Head of Public Health Intelligence for the Brighton & Hove City Council and co-author of the study, said: “This unique piece uses regional datasets, model forecasts and forecasts to make policy and public health decisions to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the population of the region, as well as medical care. We have shown that we can properly plan our demand and capacity. By understanding how future COVID-19 surges and waves can affect local populations, we ensure that emergency measures are implemented. And you can do timely commissioning and organization of the service. “ Dr. Subaxter, Director of Innovation and Business Partnerships at the University of Sussex, said: “The university has transformed this innovative modeling approach and philosophy from mathematical drawings to a web-based toolkit called Halogen that can be used by NHS hospitals, local governments, and the public health sector throughout the UK. We are pleased that the successful commercialization of this type of innovation is only one of the potential transformational implications of the Higher Education Innovation Fund when applied in a targeted manner. “ The study is published in International Journal of Epidemiology.. It was supported by the Higher Education Innovation Fund (University of Sussex). Global Challenge Research Fund (Council of Engineering and Physical Sciences); UK-African Graduate School of Mathematical Sciences Higher Institute; Welcome Trust; Health Foundation; NIHR; Dr. Perry James (Jim) Brown Research Center on Mathematics and Its Applications (University of Sussex).

