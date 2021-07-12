Health
July 12 COVID-19 Update: No deaths, 1.3 million vaccinations, 19 new cases, 21 recovery
Reported vaccine
An additional 5,458 COVID-19 vaccines were given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines given in the state to 1,304,646.
An additional 5,458 COVID-19 vaccines reported today were given to residents living in the following zones: Far North Central, 9; Far Northeast, 21; Northwest, 225; North Central, 214; Northeast, 86; Saskatoon, 1,970; Central West, 64; Central East, 150; Regina, 1,779; Southwest, 41; South Central, 498; and Southeast, 159. 182 doses were given with the living area reserved.
73% over the age of 12 receive the first dose and 55% over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated.
Status of population vaccination as of July 11, 2021
group
Estimated
received
completely
80 years old and over
51,352
47,697 (93%)
44,812 (87%)
70-79 years old
82,304
74,042 (90%)
68,947 (84%)
60-69 years old
140,471
120,891 (86%)
108,618 (77%)
50-59 years old
142,537
112,720 (79%)
94,043 (66%)
40-49 years old
150,870
108,188 (72%)
81,686 (54%)
30-39 years old
178,012
113,671 (64%)
77,426 (43%)
18-29 years old
181,622
109,898 (61%)
64,466 (35%)
12-17 years old
91,446
54,225 (59%)
23,193 (25%)
Renewal of target population
The Saskatchewan Health Coverage Report is the number of people covered by Saskatchewan health insurance benefits as of June 30, and is the population data used by the Ministry of Health to report COVID-19 cases and vaccination rates. is. The population data of interest will be used for the COVID-19 vaccination rate at the state level for the population aged 12 and over and the age group. Note that other reports will continue to utilize the 2020 target population on state dashboards until the new dataset is fully incorporated into the full update for the week of July 11th. .. Details of all vaccinations in the state, including first and second doses, can be found in https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness..
All residents aged 12 years and older who are eligible for the first and second immunization of COVID-19
All Saskatchewan residents over the age of 12 who received the first vaccination are eligible for a second vaccination every 28 days.
Vaccination appointments can be booked online from the Saskatchewan Department of Health, whether you request a first or second vaccination. www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19 Or call 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829). Addresses and opening hours for drive-through clinics and walk-in clinics are available at the following URL: www.saskatchewan.ca/drive-thru-vax..
A map of participating pharmacies throughout the state is available at the following URL: www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-pharmacies.. This online tool contains a link to the pharmacy booking website, which provides details on the vaccine brands offered at each location.
Daily COVID-19 statistics
There are 19 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan on July 12, bringing the state to a total of 49,279 cases.
The new case is in the next zone. Far Northeast, 2; North Central, 3; Northeast, 2; Saskatoon, 7; Regina, 1; and Southeast, 1.
No new deaths have been reported today.
A total of 48,309 and 397 collections are considered active.
There are 57 people in the hospital. 48 people are inpatient: northwest, 6 people. North Central, 5; Saskatoon, 20; Central East, 1; Regina, 15; and Southeast, 1.9 are in the intensive care unit: Northwest, 1; Saskatoon, 4; and Regina, 4.
The 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 43 (3.5 per 100,000). A graph comparing today’s average with the data collected over the last few months is available at the following URL: https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases..
There were 922 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on July 11, 2021.
To date, 935,850 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of July 10, 2021, when figures for other states and countries were available, the per capita rate for Saskatchewan was 789,026 tests per million people. The national tax rate was 982,307.
Today, there were no new strain results reported for the mutant strain of concern. Of the 7,669 VOCs with strains identified by Saskatchewan whole genome sequencing, 6,912 are alpha (B.1.1.7), 398 is gamma (P.1), and 349 is delta (B.1.617.2). , 10 is beta (B .1.351).
State regarding total number of cases of health care workers, source of infection, age, gender, breakdown of total cases by region, total tests to date, per capita test rates, and current number of mutant strains of concern identified The COVID-19 statistics for are as follows:Found in http://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-cases..
Limit the transmission of variants of concern in the community-vaccinated
The number of confirmed cases of delta variants has increased significantly in recent weeks. The delta variant is expected to be 1.5 times more contagious and 2 times more toxic than the alpha variant.
Two doses of COVID-19 vaccine are required for optimal protection against delta mutants. Residents are strongly advised to take the first and second doses as soon as possible.
Taking the test also helps to monitor active cases and mutants of concern in the state. Even if you have mild symptoms, stay home and have a COVID-19 test. The COVID-19 test is available to all residents. Referrals to the COVID-19 test can be obtained through HealthLine 811 or your health care provider. Drive-through test sites are available 7 days a week without referrals in Regina, Saskatoon, Yorkton and Prince Albert. Information on symptoms to watch out for and how to get tested is available at the following URL: www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-testing..
Live with COVID-19
Guidance on living with COVID-19, such as requirements for self-isolation when the COVID-19 test is positive, expectations for masking, information for companies and workplaces, acute care, long-term care, personal visit requirements, etc. go https://www.saskatchewan.ca/living-with-covid..
General COVID-19 information
For inquiries from the general public [email protected]..
