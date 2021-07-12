Health
WHO blames meaningless “greed” and prolongs the pandemic
The World Health Organization has blown up the meaningless “greed” of developed countries considering COVID-19 booster vaccination, but the most vulnerable countries in other countries remain exposed to the virus.
In an increasingly resentful tone, WHO said the world would look back on itself with embarrassment if it was tossed by a pandemic and chose to deliberately leave the world’s weakest nation.
The United Nations Health Organization also scolded vaccine Manufacturers that prioritize transactions amplifier Third dose instead of first and second shots for fully unvaccinated health care workers and the elderly in poor countries.
WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a news conference that the most frequently asked question was when the pandemic would end.
“We now have the tools, so we can get it done right away,” he said-but due to the lack of decisive global leadership.
Vaccine nationalism “prolongs the pain,” Tedros said. “There is only one word that can explain this … it’s greedy.”
He argued that deploying booster doses while the virus broke through other parts of the world was counterproductive.
Tedros argued, “It doesn’t make sense. It doesn’t make sense.”
“Looking back on embarrassment”
Soumya Swaminathan, WHO Chief Scientist, said four countries have announced booster programs and a few other countries are known to be considering the move.
She is currently ” Scientific evidence To suggest that boosters are absolutely necessary. “
Tedros aimed Vaccine maker..
“Instead of Moderna and Pfizer, which prioritize vaccine supply as boosters to relatively populous countries, we need to do our best to channel the supply to Covax,” he said.
He mentioned a program that was trying to provide fair access to doses to the most vulnerable people.
WHO Emergency Director Michael Ryan said that in a crisis, the most beneficial and life-saving choices must be made first.
“We look back on anger and embarrassment if we don’t move to use our growing capacity online now … to protect the most vulnerable people,” he said. ..
“Catastrophic waves”
Tedros announced that two more sites in Australia and Japan that manufacture AstraZeneca vaccines under license have been given a WHO emergency use list. Green lightIn addition to factories in Europe, India and South Korea, we are already increasing the dose of AZ.
“If AstraZeneca does, why can’t others?” Asked Tedros and urged the manufacturer to let other plants produce jabs.
AstraZeneca jabs have so far accounted for the majority of the doses supplied through Covax.
According to AFP counts, more than 3.35 billion COVID-19 vaccines have been injected into at least 216 regions around the world.
In high-income countries, 86 doses are injected per 100 inhabitants, as classified by the World Bank.
This number is only once in 100 doses in 29 lowest-income countries.
Tedros said last week that cases of COVID-19 increased globally for four consecutive weeks, and after a 10-week decrease, mortality increased again.
“Delta variants are hitting the world at a scorching pace,” he said, “driving a wave of catastrophic events” in low-vaccination countries.
According to Tedros, Delta has been found in more than 104 countries and is expected to soon become the leading COVID-19 strain prevalent worldwide.
