Increased cases of Lyme disease in Monongalia County
Monongalia County, W.Va (WDTV)-Dr. Mark E. Rogers recently sees two, three, or four cases of Lyme disease daily at WVU Urgent Care at Suncrest Town Center. This indicates that tick-borne disease is increasing in Monongalia County.
“This year it really took off,” said Dr. Rogers. “We see multiple cases every day.”
The entire county diagnoses an average of one COVID-19 case per day, and he has not personally seen one since mid-June. Therefore, when a patient complains of low-grade fever, malaise, malaise, and arthralgia, his first thought is that it is Lyme disease (a disease caused by a black-footed “deer tick” bite) rather than COVID-19. Often.
“Some people are still testing for COVID, but I’m telling patients that the big thing to watch out for right now is Lyme disease,” said Dr. Rogers.
Mountain Province is one of 15 states, plus the District of Columbia, which is listed by the CDC as having a high incidence of Lyme disease. The nearby state of Pennsylvania surpassed 2019 data with 6,763 confirmed cases and 2,235 possible cases. This data is two years old, but West Virginia has a small number, with 703 confirmed and 182 likely.
The Zoonosis Group of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) provided figures updated this week. However, according to Michael L. Abscher, a research specialist in the zoonotic disease group, the number of cases of Lyme disease across the state last year was 1,062 compared to the previous 205 cases in 2021. It may be misleading.
By comparison, Abscher said there were 243 cases of Lyme disease in the state during the same period in 2020. Dr. Diane K. Gross, a regional epidemiologist at MCHD, added that the number of cases of Lyme disease tended to increase exponentially in late summer, and the COVID pandemic probably led to delayed case reporting. ..Seems low
Dr. Gross also said that although the official Lyme disease number for DHHR in Monongalia County is 17, she still has 26 potential cases that need to be evaluated.
The 1,062 cases in 2020 also show that the number of cases across the state has increased since 2017, when 648 cases were reported. That number increased to 671 in 2018 and 898 in 2019.
Dr. Rogers and Dr. Graham said that patients of all ages had Lyme disease. Individuals can get it while hiking or camping, but Graham hears many reports that individuals only work or play with it in their yard. I said that.
“Generally, it’s around their home,” Graham added. “They aren’t traveling anywhere.”
Mites can be found anywhere on the body, but common locations are skin folds such as behind the knees, armpits, around the belt line, groin, behind the ears, and scalp.
And while mature deer ticks have black legs and red and black bodies, they have a striking appearance, but they may not always be so obvious.
“They are very small larvae and can be smaller than poppy seeds,” said Dr. Rogers. “I don’t remember people coming in and being bitten by ticks, but there are symptoms and rashes.”
Graham said that many people never actually see mites. Those who want to get rid of it rather than waiting for the help of a healthcare professional should do it with tweezers and make sure they hold it firmly to get their head out.
“I use the same procedure that the CDC recommends,” said Dr. Rogers. “The mouth is as close as possible to the skin where it meets the skin, grab it firmly and pull it up with traction. The skin becomes a tent and pops out.”
If the head remains embedded, Dr. Rogers uses a small needle to pop it out like debris. “Some people think you shouldn’t mess around with it. You’re more likely to get infected,” he said. “If I can get rid of it, I will.”
But even if many people have never seen a tick, looking for it is always a good idea. The CDC (cdc.gov/ticks) provides a lot of information on tick prevention. This includes checking yourself and your pet daily when you return from the outdoors.
Prevention actually begins before you leave the door. Clothing and gear can be treated with products containing 0.5% permethrin, and individuals can also use Environmental Protection Agency-registered insect repellents containing diethyl toluamide (DEET).
Those planning to spend time outdoors should also consider wearing long sleeves and long trousers.
