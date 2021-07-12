CDC, FDA investigate risk of rare neurological complications after Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccination





A spokesman for the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told CNN on Monday that he had seen a preliminary report of Guillain-Barré syndrome in about 100 of the approximately 12.8 million vaccinations given.

Johnson & Johnson confirmed that they are discussing this issue with the CDC and FDA.

Washington post report The FDA is preparing to issue a new warning linking the vaccine to the syndrome.

“We are discussing a rare case of Guillain-Barré syndrome, a neuropathy reported after vaccination with the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, with the US Food and Drug Administration and other regulators,” the company said. With a simple statement.

“It’s very unlikely that this will happen, and the percentage of reported cases is slightly higher than the percentage in the background,” he added. The CDC emphasized that even if the vaccine increases the risk of the syndrome, it is better to be vaccinated with the coronavirus. “GBS is a neuropathy in which the body’s immune system damages nerve cells, causing weakness or, most severely, paralysis. An estimated 3,000 to 6,000 people develop GBS each year in the United States. Usually, breathing. It is caused by a vessel or a gastrointestinal infection. Most people recover completely from GBS, “said a CDC spokesman. “GBS reports after receiving the J & J / Janssen COVID-19 vaccine on the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) are rare, but may indicate that the risk of this side effect following this vaccine may be small. There is a sex, “a spokeswoman added. “After 12.8 million doses of the J & J / Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, VAERS detected approximately 100 preliminary reports of GBS. These cases were predominantly reported approximately 2 weeks after vaccination. Has been reported in men over the age of 50. “ The same pattern is not found in the other two US-approved vaccines manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer. A spokeswoman said the CDC’s Immunization Implementation Advisory Board will discuss the issue at a future meeting. “In the United States, almost all COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths occur in unvaccinated people. The risk of serious adverse events after COVID-19 vaccination remains rare. We recommend that everyone be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. “ The CDC and FDA suspended the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine earlier this year due to the risk of rare types of blood coagulation complications, Unpaused In April after determining that the risk is low and the condition is treatable. The vaccine label has been updated to warn of risks.

The headline for this story has been updated to reflect that this is a rare complication.

