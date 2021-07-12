Opioid-related ER visits fell by 8% in the first six months in states that legalize marijuana

New studies show that states that legalize recreational marijuana reduce short-term visits to opioid-related emergency rooms.

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh analyzed data from emergency departments in 29 states from 2011 to 2017.

The four states included in the survey passed the legalization of recreational marijuana during that period, and the team compared opioid-related visit rates to other states.

They observed a 7.6% reduction in opioid-related visits to ERs six months after the law came into force, but the numbers have since returned to pre-legalized levels.

Men aged 25-44 were the largest beneficiaries of legalization of recreational marijuana, as opioid hospitalization rates fell by nearly 12%.

“This is not trivial. The reduction in opioid-related emergency department visits is a welcome development in public health, even for six months,” said the lead author of the study. Dr. Coleman Drake, an assistant professor of Pitt Public Health Services, said. About health policy and management.

“But cannabis liberalization may help control the opioid epidemic, but it may not be a panacea.”

Since then, many other states have legalized narcotics, and 19 states, including about half of the country’s population, have somehow legalized recreational marijuana.

The opioid epidemic, which has been largely overlooked in the United States, has become an unprecedented problem.

Between June 2019 and May 2020, more than 81,000 opioid-related deaths were recorded, the highest in 12 months.

The pandemic only exacerbated the problem, and COVID-19 caused social isolation in some people and disrupted addiction treatment programs. Both contribute to record deaths.

Some were concerned that legalization of recreational marijuana could exacerbate the problem as it acts as a gateway to opioids.

However, this proved not to be the case.

Instead, researchers believe that some people are replacing opioids with marijuana.

Marijuana cannot resolve the opioid epidemic, but it may be just one of the larger solutions.

“We cannot clearly conclude from the data why these laws are associated with a temporary reduction in opioid-related emergency department visits, but based on our findings and previous literature, painful Mitigation. People using opioids around the world are likely to replace cannabis, at least temporarily, “Drake said.

“Cannabis can relieve the pain of people who use opioids, but cannabis is ultimately not a cure for opioid use disorders.

The state can combat opioid epidemics by increasing access to opioid use disorder treatments and reducing opioid use through recreational cannabis management. These policies are not mutually exclusive. Rather, both are steps in the right direction. ”

Opioid abuse usually begins with the abuse of prescription analgesics.

Many people begin to rely on opioids with drugs legally obtained from their doctors.

After the legal supply runs out, they turn to illegal means such as buying black market pills and fixing them with drugs such as heroin and fentanyl.

Many first responders, such as law enforcement agencies, have Narukan, a drug that can stop the effects of people who have experienced overdose and save lives in order to counter the increased deaths from opioids. To do.