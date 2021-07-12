Monday update: Boon County reports 131 new coronavirus cases over the weekend

Health officials in Boone County reported 131 new cases of coronavirus between Saturday and Monday as the virus continued to surge in the summer.

Aggregate Includes 111 reports reported on Monday alone The county has 19,514 cases since the pandemic began. The county added 49 active cases, bringing that number to 398. Columbia / Boone County Department of Health and Human Services In addition, 84 people with COVID-19 were reported at a hospital in Boone County. This is an increase of 20 from the total on Friday. Of these, 16 are residents of Boone County and 27 are in the intensive care unit.

The hospital reported the status as yellow. This means that some hospitals are delaying non-urgent transfers or non-urgent procedures.

Columbia / Boone County Public Health and Welfare Department

Boone County, like many in Missouri, has seen a surge in new coronavirus cases in recent weeks. The average daily case for 5 days on Monday was 26.4. The numbers have been single digits as recently as mid-June.

Due to the sudden increase in infectious diseases, this week’s Colombian public school required students under the age of 11 to wear masks indoors.Monday district Twenty-five students with coronavirus and 273 students being quarantined for exposure were reported..

Southwest Missouri Hospital Opens Sixth Virus Ward

A hospital in Springfield, Missouri, has opened a sixth COVID-19 ward in the southwestern part of the state, with delta virus variants rampant.

The Kansas City Star reports that it announced a new ward on Sunday as Springfield’s Mercy Hospital was treating 133 virus patients. Last year, the hospital needed up to five virus wards, said Chief Administrative Officer Eric Frederick.

Frederick tweeted that many people in rural areas have not been vaccinated. He also says that locals do not have a hospital nearby, so they come to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

State statistics show that the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units across the state has more than doubled since early April.

Missouri is the country’s top state in terms of new cases per capita

Missouri is the top state in the United States with one new coronavirus outbreak in the past week. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..

The CDC has reported 165.4 cases per 100,000 people in Missouri over the past week. Arkansas is second with 161.7 per 100,000 people. According to the CDC, Missouri added more than 10,000 new cases last week.

Missouri has made a national headline for the outbreak of the coronavirus in the southwestern part of the state and in the Lake of the Ozarks region. Last week, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued recommendations for high infection levels and low vaccination rates in the Camden, Miller, and Morgan counties. Miller County and Camden County are ranked 13th and 14th, respectively, for most new cases in the state.

According to the state, there are an average of more than 800 confirmed new cases per day in the past week. Missouri Health and Senior Services Department.. Missouri added 154 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Monday, a total of 534,800, and a total of 98,063 possible cases of antigen testing on Monday.

Missouri Health and Senior Services Department, July 12 Dashboard

The percentage of positive tests continues to rise, remaining at 12.3% on Monday. That number has increased by 1.7 percentage points over the past week. Cases have increased by 14.4% in the past week.

State-wide hospitalizations continued to surge last week As of Friday, an average of more than 330 patients receiving COVID-19 intensive care in 7 days... The lowest price in early April was about 120 people.

In the central region of the state, 28% of intensive care units are open.