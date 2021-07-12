Health
NASA Johnson Space Center’s new director leads a place black women have never led – Houston Public Media
NASA Johnson Space Center I have a new director in Houston. Vanessa Wish He has been a NASA ranker for over 30 years as an engineer and administrator. Wyche is the first black woman to lead the NASA Center. She oversees 11,000 civil servants and contractors engaged in manned spaceflight missions.
Wyche to Texas Standard, with planned missions to the Moon and beyond, as well as the development of a new spacecraft, JSC International Space Station, Or the ISS. She says the crew’s mission to the ISS is currently being launched from American soil. Launched in 2020 It was the first manned mission launched from the United States since 2011.
Wyche says he is excited about NASA’s partnership with SpaceX and Boeing on the ISS, and ultimately on a mission to the Moon.
“SpaceX has succeeded in getting astronauts on board the spacecraft, and Boeing plans to test the unmanned spacecraft shortly after this summer, perhaps later this month,” Wish said.
Having a public-private partnership gives NASA two ways to get people and supplies to the ISS, she says.
NASA is also partly affiliated with SpaceX. Artemis programSends humans to the moon for the first time since 1971. Astronauts fly Orion’s vehicles near the moon and use the SpaceX Human Landing System to reach the surface of the water.
“And there will be a platform called’Gateway’,” she said. “The gateway allows astronauts to move to that platform, after which they can board the human landing system.”
Wyche says partnering with companies like SpaceX will allow JSC to work on other projects. Space launch system..
“The rocket will be bigger than the rocket we had for Apollo,” she said. “The rocket will allow us the ability to carry a lot of cargo to the moon, and will eventually be able to use it to go to Mars.”
Wyche began his career as an engineer at NASA and managed several Space Shuttle missions. She says she has never applied for an astronaut, but was inspired by her dream of going to space. Now she says she’s crazy about being able to send people and experiments into space.
“My interest was actually from Star Trek, and when I saw everyone, including the character Nichelle Nichols as Lieutenant Uhura, I thought I’d be her on the bridge someday.” Wish said.
Wyche states that in order to join NASA and reach the director of JSC, first and foremost, safety is the focus.
“The other thing that tells me is leadership and what it takes to lead the team,” she said. “And some of them may understand that thinking and diversity of people is very important for us to achieve everything.”
Wyche says the JSC people represent the most enjoyable part of her work.
“Everyone I know will be excited about what we are doing and the mission we have. Therefore, leaders of organizations that respect each other with such great talent. It’s humble to be, “she said.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.houstonpublicmedia.org/articles/technology/2021/07/12/402976/johnson-space-centers-new-director-leads-where-no-black-woman-has-led-before/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]