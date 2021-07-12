NASA Johnson Space Center’s new director leads a place black women have never led – Houston Public Media

NASA Johnson Space Center I have a new director in Houston. Vanessa Wish He has been a NASA ranker for over 30 years as an engineer and administrator. Wyche is the first black woman to lead the NASA Center. She oversees 11,000 civil servants and contractors engaged in manned spaceflight missions.

Wyche to Texas Standard, with planned missions to the Moon and beyond, as well as the development of a new spacecraft, JSC International Space Station, Or the ISS. She says the crew’s mission to the ISS is currently being launched from American soil. Launched in 2020 It was the first manned mission launched from the United States since 2011.

Wyche says he is excited about NASA’s partnership with SpaceX and Boeing on the ISS, and ultimately on a mission to the Moon.

“SpaceX has succeeded in getting astronauts on board the spacecraft, and Boeing plans to test the unmanned spacecraft shortly after this summer, perhaps later this month,” Wish said.

Having a public-private partnership gives NASA two ways to get people and supplies to the ISS, she says.

NASA is also partly affiliated with SpaceX. Artemis programSends humans to the moon for the first time since 1971. Astronauts fly Orion’s vehicles near the moon and use the SpaceX Human Landing System to reach the surface of the water.

“And there will be a platform called’Gateway’,” she said. “The gateway allows astronauts to move to that platform, after which they can board the human landing system.”

Wyche says partnering with companies like SpaceX will allow JSC to work on other projects. Space launch system..

“The rocket will be bigger than the rocket we had for Apollo,” she said. “The rocket will allow us the ability to carry a lot of cargo to the moon, and will eventually be able to use it to go to Mars.”

Wyche began his career as an engineer at NASA and managed several Space Shuttle missions. She says she has never applied for an astronaut, but was inspired by her dream of going to space. Now she says she’s crazy about being able to send people and experiments into space.

“My interest was actually from Star Trek, and when I saw everyone, including the character Nichelle Nichols as Lieutenant Uhura, I thought I’d be her on the bridge someday.” Wish said.

Wyche states that in order to join NASA and reach the director of JSC, first and foremost, safety is the focus.

“The other thing that tells me is leadership and what it takes to lead the team,” she said. “And some of them may understand that thinking and diversity of people is very important for us to achieve everything.”

Wyche says the JSC people represent the most enjoyable part of her work.

“Everyone I know will be excited about what we are doing and the mission we have. Therefore, leaders of organizations that respect each other with such great talent. It’s humble to be, “she said.