Remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine has no antiviral effect in patients with COVID-19

The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio Studies have shown that neither remdesivir nor hydroxychloroquine affected COVID-19 mortality, and current findings indicate that the drug has a significant effect on SARS-CoV-2 clearance rates in oropharyngeal samples. It shows that it did not reach. May 2020, FDA has issued an emergency use authorization Remdesivir in severe cases of COVID-19, and The agency later approved the antiviral drug For adults and children over 12 years of age who need to be hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. In November, based on the results of the WHO Solidarity Trial WHO Guideline Committee Recommended for the Use of Remdesivir Patients admitted with COVID-19, regardless of severity of illness, “had no significant impact on mortality, mechanical ventilation, time to clinical improvement, and other significant outcomes for patients.” Because. However, previous reports have failed to address the antiviral effects of remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine. Andreas Barat-Dew, PhD, Researchers in the Department of Immunology at the University of Oslo told Healio Primary Care. Therefore, Barratt-Due et al. Analyzed 185 adults with severe COVID-19 from 23 Norwegian health centers. According to researchers, 181 (mean age 59.8 years, 62% female, mean BMI 28 kg / m)2The mean duration (8 days) of COVID-19 symptoms before admission was included in the complete analysis. Of these 181 patients, 42 received remdesivir, 52 received hydroxychloroquine, and 87 received standard treatment. Researcher wrote Annual report of internal medicine That is, consistent with the WHO Solidarity Trial, there were no significant differences between treatment groups in terms of in-hospital mortality. They found that among the three treatment groups, “the SARS-CoV-2 load in the oropharynx was significantly reduced throughout the first week, with a similar reduction and viral load for 10 days.” Also, neither treatment affected the degree of respiratory failure or biomarkers of plasma or serum inflammation. “The lack of antiviral effect was not associated with the duration of symptoms, the level of viral load, the degree of inflammation, or the presence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 on admission,” the researchers said. I have. However, the findings do not necessarily rule out the need for remdesivir in patients with COVID-19, Barratt-Due told Healio Primary Care. Andreas Barat-Deadline

“We believe that remdesivir can be important if we start very early,” he said. “But most patients experience illness without the need for treatment, and remdesivir is administered intravenously and therefore requires some patient governance, so it is probably difficult to carry out this study. Therefore, remdesivir. There is little room for further research to evaluate. ” Regarding hydroxychloroquine, “I already have it. Large-scale evidence It suggests a lack of effectiveness and no further research is needed, “Barratt-Due said. He said the findings were “probably [make] The FDA will review its decisions regarding remdesivir. A government spokesperson told Healtho Primary Care: health. “

