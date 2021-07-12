This is how much diabetes has increased in Tennessee in 10 years





2021-07-11 According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention up to 2018, about 1 in 10 Americans, or 34.2 million, have diabetes. In addition, one in three people in the United States, or 88 million adults, suffers from higher than normal prediabetes. Blood sugar levels that can lead to diabetes if left untreated. There are three types of diabetes: type 1, type 2, and pregnancy. People with type 1 diabetes, who make up about 5% to 10% of diabetic cases, produce little or no insulin, a hormone that helps regulate blood sugar levels in the body. People with type 2 diabetes, who make up the majority of cases, may produce insulin, but they do not use it well. The third type, gestational diabetes, develops in pregnant women and usually disappears after childbirth. New cases of type 2 diabetes are skyrocketing among adolescents, and the overall proportion of chronic conditions has risen in all states over the past few years. Tennessee has the 12th lowest increase in diabetes diagnosed in people over the age of 20 between 2008 and 2017. In 2008, 10.9% of adults had diabetes, the sixth highest prevalence in all states. In 2017, the proportion of adults over the age of 20 with diabetes rose to 12.5%, the eighth highest. Several factors can increase your risk of type 2 diabetes. What you can’t control is your age and family history. Controllable things include a sedentary lifestyle and a healthy diet. Obesity is a major risk factor for type 2 diabetes. The tendency for obesity and severe obesity has generally increased over the last decade. Especially in Tennessee, the adult obesity rate in 2008 was 31.2%, the fifth highest rate in the whole state. Almost 10 years later, in 2017, 33.3% of adults in Tennessee were obese, the fourth highest percentage. 24/7 Wall St. 2011 from a joint program of County Health Rankings and Roadmaps, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, University of Wisconsin Institute for Population Health to identify the states with the highest growth in diabetes in 10 years And confirmed the diabetes data for 2021. The data published in the 2011 and 2021 reports are for 2008 and 2017, respectively. This is how much diabetes has increased in all states over the last 10 years.

