Women develop a rare “coinfection” with two coronavirus variants





Two Elderly Belgian Women Infected Coronavirus variants At the same time, new reports indicate a rare case of “co-infection” with the virus. A 90-year-old woman unvaccinated with COVID-19 develops co-infection with an alphacoronavirus variant (first identified in the UK) and a betacoronavirus variant (first identified in South Africa) Did. A report presented this week at the Virtual European Conference on Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID). Both alpha and beta variants are considered to have anxious features such as “concerned variants” of the coronavirus or increased infectivity. World Health Organization .. Relation: Coronavirus mutants: How SARS-CoV-2 mutants stack up is as follows: After admission, the woman’s condition deteriorated rapidly and she died in March. There were multiple cases of people infected with both the new coronavirus and another respiratory virus. influenza , at the same time. However, coinfection with two new variants of the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, is rarely seen, and only a few other cases have been reported earlier this year, the authors said. These cases did not include two cases for variants. “This is one of the first recorded cases of coinfection with two SARS-CoV-2 mutants of concern,” said the lead author of the study, Molecular Biologists at the OLV Hospital in Aalst, Belgium. The scholar Anne Vankeerberghen says. Said in a statement .. Vankeerberghen added that at the time the woman was infected, both of these variants were endemic in Belgium, and she was likely infected with two variants from two different people. Still, “unfortunately, I don’t know how she got infected,” Vankirbergen said. The woman was admitted to OLV Hospital on March 3, after experiencing multiple falls. On the same day, the report said she tested positive for COVID-19. Initially, the woman had no signs of breathing problems. But soon it changed — she developed worsening respiratory symptoms and died five days later, the authors said. Using PCR testing for the variant of concern, the authors found that women were infected with the two mutants. The results were confirmed in the second PCR test. “It’s hard to say whether the coinfection of the two mutant strains of concern contributed to the rapid deterioration of the patient,” Vankeerberghen said. In January 2021, Brazilian researchers reported two cases of simultaneous infection with a gamma variant (first identified in Brazil) and another new coronavirus variant called VUI-NP13L. Vankeerberghen added that outbreaks of coronavirus coinfection are likely to be underestimated due to limited testing of multiple variants. The author recommends increasing testing of these variants. Originally published in Live Science.

