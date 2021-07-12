Lyme disease increasing in Monongalia County

Morgantown, West Virginia – Dr. Mark Rogers recently sees two, three, or four cases of Lyme disease daily at WVU Urgent Care in Suncrest Towne Center. This indicates that tick-borne disease is increasing in Monongalia County. ..

“This year it really took off,” said Dr. Rogers. “We see multiple cases every day.”

About 40 ticks collected by MCHD. The smaller ones are nymphs and the larger ones are adults. Credit: Jamie Moore

In fact, an average of one COVID-19 case is diagnosed daily throughout the county, and he hasn’t seen one personally since mid-June. Therefore, when a patient complains of low-grade fever, malaise, malaise, and arthralgia, his first thought is that it is Lyme disease (a disease caused by a black-footed “deer tick” bite) rather than COVID-19. Often. ..

“Some people are still testing for COVID, but I told my patients,

Watch out for Lyme disease now, “Dr. Rogers said.

Cindy Graham, RN, a nurse at the Monongalia County Health Department who helps investigate Lyme disease, said she began seeing reports of illnesses confirmed by blood tests in mid-June. “It’s really crazy,” she said.

Lyme disease is a reportable disease, so a practitioner diagnosed with Lyme disease with a blood test or a bullseye rash at the site of a tick bite should send the report to the health department. Bullseye rash, also known as erythema miguran (EM), is a symptom that distinguishes the diagnosis of Lyme disease from COVID-19 and other illnesses.

CDC file photo. (Photo by Jessica McGowan / Getty Images)

The bullseye rash is left behind by the host’s blood-eating mites, during which the disease can be transmitted. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that mites must feed on the host’s blood for 36-48 hours before they can infect the disease. Graham will follow up with the reporting practitioner for all cases and patients with positive blood tests and / or rashes. “If the patient has that bullseye rash, I call the patient and ask where they were. If you find a tick, does anyone else have it,” Graham said. I did. “This time, it seems that more people have EM than last year.”

Graham will follow up with the reporting practitioner for all cases and patients with positive blood tests and / or rashes.

“If the patient has that bullseye rash, I call the patient and ask where they were. If you find a tick, does anyone else have it,” Graham said. I did. “This time, it seems that more people have EM than last year.”

However, if the practitioner diagnoses Lyme disease based solely on the symptoms minus the bullseye rash, the case will not be reported to the health department. In other words, the number of confirmed cases is probably small in practice.

Mountain Province is one of 15 states, plus the District of Columbia, which is listed by the CDC as having a high incidence of Lyme disease. The nearby state of Pennsylvania surpassed 2019 data with 6,763 confirmed cases and 2,235 possible cases. This data is two years old, but West Virginia has a small number, with 703 confirmed and 182 likely.

MCHD

The Zoonosis Group of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) provided figures updated this week. However, according to Michael L. Abscher, a research specialist in the zoonotic disease group, the number of cases of Lyme disease across the state last year was 1,062 compared to the previous 205 cases in 2021. It may be misleading.

“Although the 2021 numbers appear small, they do not show all cases reported so far, only those that have been investigated and confirmed,” Absher said. By comparison, Abscher said there were 243 cases of Lyme disease in the state during the same period in 2020.

Dr. Diane K. Gross, a regional epidemiologist at MCHD, added that the number of cases of Lyme disease tended to increase exponentially in late summer, and the COVID pandemic probably led to delayed case reporting. .. It seems low.

Dr. Gross also said that although the official Lyme disease number for DHHR in Monongalia County is 17, she still has 26 potential cases that need to be evaluated.

The 1,062 cases in 2020 also show that the number of cases across the state has increased since 2017, when 648 cases were reported. That number increased to 671 in 2018 and 898 in 2019.

Dr. Rogers and Dr. Graham said that patients of all ages had Lyme disease. Individuals can get it while hiking or camping, but Graham hears many reports that individuals only work or play with it in their yard. I said that.

“Generally, it’s around their home,” Graham added. “They aren’t traveling anywhere.”

Mites can be found anywhere on the body, but common locations are skin folds such as behind the knees, armpits, around the belt line, groin, behind the ears, and scalp. And while mature deer ticks have black legs and red and black bodies, they have a striking appearance, but they may not always be so obvious.

“They are very small larvae and can be smaller than poppy seeds,” said Dr. Rogers. “I don’t remember people coming in and being bitten by ticks, but there are symptoms and rashes.”

Graham said that many people never actually see mites. Those who want to get rid of it rather than waiting for the help of a healthcare professional should do it with tweezers and make sure they hold it firmly to get their head out.

Someone’s skin tick

“I use the same procedure that the CDC recommends,” said Dr. Rogers. “The mouth is as close as possible to the skin where it meets the skin, grab it firmly and pull it up with traction. The skin becomes a tent and pops out.”

If the head remains embedded, Dr. Rogers uses a small needle to pop it out like debris. “Some people think you shouldn’t mess around with it. You’re more likely to get infected,” he said. “If I can get rid of it, I will.”

But even if many people have never seen a tick, looking for it is always a good idea. The CDC (cdc.gov/ticks) provides a lot of information on tick prevention. This includes checking yourself and your pet daily when you return from the outdoors.

Prevention actually begins before you leave the door. Clothing and gear can be treated with products containing 0.5% permethrin, and individuals can also use Environmental Protection Agency-registered insect repellents containing diethyl toluamide (DEET).

Those planning to spend time outdoors should also consider wearing long sleeves and long trousers.

In some situations, such as when multiple members of the family are diagnosed with Lyme disease while spending time in the garden, Dr. Rogers also suggests considering treating the garden with pesticides. I will.

Chad Carpenter, assistant director of the West Virginia Agricultural Department’s pesticide program, said individuals should read and understand pesticide labels and follow all “precautions and restrictions” before applying them. ..

“If you have a section for personal protective equipment, make sure you follow it,” he added.

Lyme disease is treated with the antibiotic doxycycline. Dr. Rogers prescribes a single dose as a precautionary measure if the patient is experiencing no symptoms. He said that those with symptoms would probably take a longer drug course for 10 to 21 days.

Dr. Rogers added that the bacteria that cause Lyme disease could be wiped out with proper treatment. Invasion of joints and nerves by Lyme disease can cause problems and can result in permanent damage.

“One misconception is that people have this chronic Lyme disease, which may have been taking antibiotics for months or years,” he said. “It’s not what we have proof.”

Lyme disease is predominantly found in the Mid-Atlantic and northeastern regions of the United States. CDC monitoring map It shows that many cases of state illness were found in northern West Virginia.

Neither Dr. Rogers nor Edobot RN, who are also investigating Lyme disease in MCHD, believe that the weather may be a factor, but do not know for sure why Lyme disease is on the rise.

“That’s what I want to know,” said Dr. Rogers. “Winter seems to have been calm, but it’s fictitious. But my guess is that we have more survival through a milder winter.”

Abbott also said that the COVID pandemic has allowed individuals to spend more time outdoors.

MCHD’s threat protection program is conducting tick monitoring, and Abbott recently said more ticks were found in shaded areas.

“So, because of the heat, mites may be looking for shaded areas,” Abbott said, and when they are outdoors, humans also tend to be drawn to cooler places. I pointed out. Jamie Moore, director of the MCHD Threat Protection Program, said tick surveillance was suspended last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“But although the rain sometimes hindered our efforts, we resumed dragging ticks this summer,” he said.

Take a closer look at ticks at three stages of life

Tick ​​surveillance is carried out to find out what ticks are in the area and send specimens to state laboratories for disease testing.

So far, surveillance has taken place in the Monongalia, Preston, and Marion counties, with plans to move to the Harrison, Doddridge, and Taylor counties. These are members of the 6-County Preparatory Action Union Team (PACT), one of DHHR’s West Virginia surveillance areas.

“We plan to send Threat Preparedness staff to the Vector Biology Boot Camp in northern New York later this year,” Moore said. “This is an event we have attended in the past and will keep our knowledge of dealing with pests such as mites and mosquitoes up to date.”

For the latest information on health and wellness in Monongalia County, Check out the MCHD website And follow the health department Facebook and Twitter @ WVMCHD and Instagram #wvmchd..